Best Wireless Chargers for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in 2022

When you've got a big, expensive all-glass phone like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, you'll want to take full advantage of all those premium features you've paid for, which includes wireless charging. There are a lot of wireless charger options out there, and we've rounded up a few of our favorite Note 9 charging pads and other charging devices. Here they are!

Best overall Anker PowerWave Stand From $19 at Amazon Overall, we think the best wireless charger for the Note 9 is the Anker PowerWave Stand. Anker promises fast 10W charge speeds for Samsung's Galaxy phones, you can place the Note 9 on the stand vertically or horizontally, and it works well with cases. You will need to supply your own AC adapter, so keep that in mind. Best for multiple devices Samsung Wireless Charging Duo $70 at Amazon The latest wireless charging pad from Samsung, launched alongside the Note 9, is this stylish wireless charger that lets you charge two phones, or your Note 9 and a Samsung smartwatch — specifically the Gear S3, Gear Sport, or Galaxy Watch. Built with 7.5W Fast Charge Technology, you'll be able to charge your Samsung devices faster than ever. Stylish value iOttie iON Wireless Mini Fast Charger From $18 at Amazon The latest charging pad from iOttie is this Qi-compatible product, which has wireless Fast Charging up to 10W for the fastest wireless charging speeds for your phone. Featuring a nice fabric finish that's available in Charcoal Black, Ruby Red, Ash Grey, and Ivory White, this is a wireless charger you'll be happy to show off in your office or living room. Two for one Yootech Wireless Charging Bundle $23 at Amazon With this bundle from Yootech, you can stretch your dollars. For the same price as what most single wireless chargers will run you, Yootech gives you two — a stand and a pad. There's also 10W fast charging speeds when used with the right adapter. Fast charge for less RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W Max $23 at Amazon RAVPower's 10W wireless charger is Qi certified and can charge the Note 9 and other Qi-enabled devices. It can even transmit through cases as thick as 8mm. Great budget pick Anker PowerWave Pad Upgraded $12 at Amazon Our most budget-conscious pick on the list spares no quality or features. Anker, a well-known brand, offers a 10W Qi wireless charger that is extremely thin and low-profile with a larger charging coil that dissipates the heat over a wide surface area.

Get ready for the wireless life

If you're interested in charging your Note 9 wirelessly with a Note 9 charging pad or other wireless charging device, the best option is the Anker PowerWave Stand. This charger checks all of the boxes. It supports fast charge speeds, has a clean design, comes in multiple colors, and is offered at a great price. All-in-all, there's not much of anything to complain about.

For those of you with multiple devices, it's hard to ignore the versatility of the Samsung Wireless Charging Duo. You get two wireless charging pads on the Duo, and while it's designed to be used with a Samsung phone and a Galaxy Watch, you can technically charge two phones at the same time if you want to.

No matter which charger you end up buying, you'll be on your way to living that sweet, sweet wireless life.