Best Wireless Chargers for Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are one of the most impressive products of 2019 due to the low-price and included features such as wireless charging with the included case. But what if you are in the market for a new wireless charger, or one that is dedicated for just the Galaxy Buds? Here are the best wireless chargers that you can get for the Galaxy Buds.

Trusted charging Anker 10W Wireless Charging Pad $14 at Amazon Anker is one of the most trusted brands in the business and for good reason, as its products are extremely reliable and the company backs everything it sells. This 10W wireless charging pad includes an LED indicator to let you know when your Galaxy Buds are charging, but you'll need to supply your own fast charging brick. Portable power Mophie Powerstation Wireless External Charger $45 at Amazon Mophie is another one of those companies that have been in the smartphone accessory game for a long time. What makes this Powerstation Charger so unique is that there is a Qi-wireless charger built into it, so that you can wireless charge your Galaxy Buds wherever you are. Charge and work MoKo Wireless Mouse Pad Charger $16 at Amazon If you're someone who sits at a desk for most of the day, you likely already have a mouse pad for your set up. However, those are boring, and this mouse pad from MoKo includes a wireless charger built-in, making it easy to set your Galaxy Buds down to charge, without taking up more space on your desk. Charge faster AUKEY Wireless Charger with USB C Cable $16 at Amazon AUKEY is one of the more popular brands when it comes to reliable charging products, and this wireless charger is one of the best. Instead of using the old microUSB for power, AUKEY opted to include USB-C, and although it doesn't come with a wall plug, you probably have plenty of those around already anyways. Does the job CHOETECH Wireless Qi Charger $13 at Amazon CHOETECH is great at providing no-nonsense products, and that's what this wireless charger does. This wireless Qi charger does include an "integrated smart chip" that helps alleviate any potential issues from your Galaxy Buds overheating or overcharging. Samsung's own Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad $49.99 at Microsoft US $59.99 at Best Buy $79.99 at Amazon The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad is great to keep your Galaxy Buds and Galaxy S10 (or another smartphone) charged up whenever you need to get more juice. Simply set your devices down, and watch the juice come back, ensuring that you will be able to get through the rest of the day, and then some.

While there are many different wireless chargers to choose from on the market, the Anker 10W Charger is our favorite due to Anker's support and track-record. However, the Mophie Powerstation Wireless is a close second considering that you can wireless charge your Galaxy Buds wherever you are, truly getting rid of all the wires.