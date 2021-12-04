Best Wallet Cases for Google Pixel 4 XL in 2022

Fans of bigger phones will surely be eyeing the Google Pixel 4 XL, which offers a larger screen and battery.

Most premium option Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet (2-pack) $38 at Amazon A premium phone like the Pixel 4 XL demands a premium case to match. Snakehive makes its cases with genuine European nubuck leather that both looks and feels great. The wallet cover has three card slots and a cash pocket and is available in five very stylish colors. Classic and reliable ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case $26 at Amazon ProCase is another brand that makes excellent wallet cases made with genuine leather. You get three card slots along with a pocket for cash, it folds up to create a stand for hands-free media viewing, and it also provides excellent protection for your phone. Make sure you're looking ProCase Mirror Wallet Case $10 at Amazon ProCase also offers a wallet case aimed at anyone who could make use of a mirror in their pocket. Again, you get three card slots and a pocket for cash, receipts, or other small paper items. It's available in three colors with stylish accents and an optional clip-on wrist strap. Use the guide, Luke Arae Back Flip Wallet Case $16 at Amazon Want to carry your cards and cash with your phone but hate the front flap on most folio-style cases? This wallet case offers the same wallet functionality, except it's all located on the back with a big cutout around the cameras. You get three card slots, and a smaller pocket for folded bills with magnetic snaps used to keep everything secure. Sleek card holder Abitku Leather Back Card Holder Case $13 at Amazon This stylish and slim case combines leather and fabric for a unique look that also features a card slot for slipping your ID or some emergency cash. A very solid option if you use Google Pay for most of your day-to-day purchases. The hidden card trick VRS Design Glide Shield Case $20 at Amazon VRS Design offers a case with a card bump on the back that slides open to reveal a compartment for your credit card, driver's license, and pocket cash. It's also rugged enough to withstand 4-foot drop tests with ample protection provided for the display and cameras.

Wallet cases are stylish and functional

Among all the case styles available for the Pixel 4 XL, nothing is more stylish and functional than a wallet case. Not only are you keeping your phone protected, but a wallet case also lets you cut down the amount of stuff you need to remember for your daily carry.

Our top pick is the super stylish Snakehive cases, and I highlighted the Honey Gold one because I think it looks the most vibrant, but be sure to check out all the available color styles.

If the folio-style case isn't your thing, but you still like the idea of stowing away some emergency cash or cards with your phone, definitely consider the VRS Design Damda Glide Shield Case . You'll either love or hate the bump, but it does give a bit more for your hands to grip onto.