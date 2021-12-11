Best volume-limiting headphones 2022

While trying to find a pair of the best noise-canceling headphones is a bit easier, tracking down a pair of the best volume-limiting headphones to protect your ears from excessive loudness within your headphones is a bit more difficult. The PuroPro wireless headphones from Puro Sound Labs are excellent at keeping the max volume of your audio under the recommended 85 decibels. Listening to high-decibel sounds for extended periods can cause hearing damage. So having a pair of headphones that can limit the max volume to a safe level is a great idea. Here are the best volume-limiting headphones that keep noise safely below 85 decibels so you can listen longer.

Best overall: Puro Sound Labs PuroPro

These volume-limiting headphones from Puro Sound Labs are a great-looking pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones that come with active noise-canceling (ANC) as well as adjustable max volume levels. The PuroPro headphones have two levels of volume limitation with a maximum of 85 decibels, safe for longer listening periods, and a 95-decibels option that is recommended only for listening periods of under an hour.

Aside from helping to keep your hearing safe, the headphones bring great sound utilizing Bluetooth 5.0 to give you a strong wireless connection as well as improved battery life. Along with two levels of max volume, there are also dual ANC levels to let you choose the right amount of background noise to let in.

The PuroPro gets up to 32 hours of listening time, and should the battery die before you're ready to be done listening, you'll be able to use the 3.5mm audio port to plug into your devices. The included microphone will allow you to take phone calls or even talk to your digital assistant.

Best for gaming: PuroGamer Gaming Headset

Video games can be full of sudden, loud moments that can damage your hearing. The PuroGamer volume-limiting headphones bring you high-quality audio to ensure your gaming sessions sound great while still protecting your hearing. With an 85-decibel cap on the max volume, you can catch all the sounds you need without damaging your ears.

These are designed to not only protect your hearing but also to be a great addition to your gaming setup. They offer support for virtual surround sound so you'll feel like you're in the game. The included detachable microphone lets you communicate with your squad when you need to, and the in-line cable mic controls let you turn it off when you don't.

Regardless of whether you play PC, Xbox, or PlayStation, these wired headphones are compatible with 3.5mm jacks and USB, which will let you connect to almost any platform. The PuroGamer's lightweight, adjustable design allows for comfortable gaming sessions. Now you can go for the blowout win without blowing out your ears.

Best overall for kids: ONANOFF BuddyPhones Cosmos+

Protecting the hearing of kids is extremely important and the ONANOFF BuddyPhones Cosmos+ will provide a great all-around experience. The BuddyPhones Cosmos+ wireless headphones bring three levels of noise reduction to help create the best possible audio experience. There are max volume settings for 75, 85, and 94 decibels to go along with ANC to get the perfect level of safe listening.

The ANC on offer is super helpful, whether you want to block out outside noise to help a child better focus or help calm them. Some children suffer from overstimulation so being able to filter out environmental sounds can be a huge help. The Cosmos+ also brings a new feature called Study Mode that will focus on the voices in the audio, and reduce the background sounds.

While these are wireless Bluetooth headphones, there is a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening. The port also allows for up to four headphones to connect and share the audio. The design is fun for kids, but also made to be durable and comfortable. You can expect up to 24 hours of listening while in wireless mode, and it charges via USB-C.

Best value for kids: noot K11 Kids Headphones

These comfortable and durable headphones from noot bring safe listening to young children at a great price. The squishy ear pads keep pressure off sensitive ears, while the adjustable headband lets your child get a perfect fit. The K11s are made from durable materials, which makes them super bendable to stand up to inevitable rough treatment.

With a switch to change the max volume to either 93 decibels, you can rest assured that your child's hearing will be unharmed while listening to their favorite music or shows. There isn't ANC, but there will be some noise blocked passively via the on-ear design. Unfortunately, the noot K11 also doesn't include a second headphone jack to plug in another set of headphones so your child won't be able to share what they're listening to with a friend.

Bottom line

Protecting our hearing can be difficult sometimes in our day-to-day lives. From traffic to various entertainment venues, the noise levels can be dangerous. So, when we wear a pair of active noise-canceling headphones like the Sony WH-1000MX4 to escape the increasing levels of noise pollution, using a safe method is a great way to try to save our hearing. Volume-limited headphones are a great way to ensure your headphones are always protecting your hearing from the noise you are putting into your ears.

The PuroPro wireless headphones from Puro Sound Labs bring high-quality audio along with safe listening. With its dual max volume levels you can get the right amount of sound for the situation. Then when paired with two levels of active noise canceling, you'll be able to safely hear what you want while keeping out what you don't.

