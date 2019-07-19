Best Verizon Prepaid Phones Android Central 2019

If you're going prepaid, you can certainly try to bring your own device to Verizon. Verizon is pretty strict about which phones it'll allow, and many unlocked phones aren't even compatible with the network. Otherwise, Verizon has a selection of prepaid phones that you can purchase directly, which may make for less of a headache in the long run. Here are a few that you should consider first.

There are few phones more well-rounded and versatile than the Galaxy S10+. From the moment you pick it up, the S10+ screams "premium!" with a metal-and-glass construction that feels as great as it looks. The curved glass makes it comfortable to hold, and it's protected by IP68 water and dust resistance. Inside, the S10+ has a massive 4,100mAh battery that lasts all day and well into the next, along with a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 chipset. There's also a futuristic in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication. The Galaxy S10+ also has one of the best displays on the market — a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with outstanding color reproduction that gets extremely bright for outdoor use. There's something for everyone in the Galaxy S10+. One of the S10+'s highlight features is its triple-camera array around back. There's a wide-angle primary camera that's backed by OIS, along with a 2x telephoto lens and an ultra-wide-angle for capturing landscapes and shooting comfortably even in tight spaces. These cameras all work together to make the S10+ a powerful photography device with a different lens for just about any situation. Factor in other features like a 3.5mm headphone jack and reverse wireless charging, which lets you top up accessories like Samsung's Galaxy Buds (or even other phones, albeit at a very slow rate), and the Galaxy S10+ offers something for just about any kind of user. It isn't cheap, but the S10+ is well worth its high price. Pros: Amazing display

Top-of-the-line specs

Versatile triple camera system

Terrific battery life

Great build quality Cons: Too large for some people

Very expensive

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy S10+ The most well-rounded phone you can buy. The Galaxy S10+ leaves little to be desired, offering everything from all-day battery life to powerful cameras, a great display, and high-end specs. $1000 at Verizon

Best Camera: Google Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 is perfect for Android enthusiasts who always want to be on the latest version of Google's software since it's made directly by Google themselves. It's the first phone to receive any new builds, including beta versions of Android Q, and it's guaranteed to receive continued software support for years past its release cycle. It's also a stunning phone for photography. Though the Pixel 3 only has one lens, Google makes use of computational photography to pull off stunning photos, even in low light thanks to the Pixel 3's revolutionary Night Sight mode. Those photos can also be backed up to Google Photos at full resolution with unlimited storage, a Pixel-exclusive benefit. Pros: Timely Android updates

Outstanding camera

Unlimited full-res Google Photos uploads

Front-facing speakers

Available in small and XL Cons: Lackluster battery life

No ultrawide or telephoto lens

Best Camera Google Pixel 3 Computational photography and clean software. The Pixel 3 is the first phone to receive new versions of Android, and it takes amazing low light photos with a single camera. $800 at Verizon

Best for Video: LG V40 ThinQ

The V40 is a big-screened Android phone with a focus on media consumption. Like the Galaxy S10+, the V40 features three rear cameras, along with standard and wide-angle front cameras, and the viewfinder software is equipped with powerful video controls like manual focus and custom LUTs. You also get LG's 32-bit Quad DAC, which is unparalleled in hi-res wired audio quality, and there's a resonance chamber inside the phone that allows for great external audio as well. If you like to consumer and create a lot of content with your phone, the V40 is a great option. Pros: Quad DAC for wired audio

Triple-camera system

Powerful manual video controls

Boombox speaker

Finely tuned vibration motor Cons: No OIS in secondary cameras

Middling battery life

Best for Video LG V40 ThinQ Manual video controls and excellent audio. LG's Quad DAC offers amazing wired audio, and the V40 features a myriad of manual video controls for its triple-camera array. $980 at Verizon

Best for Productivity: Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 10 is just around the corner, but in the meantime, the Galaxy Note 9 remains the ultimate productivity device, thanks in large part to its unique S Pen stylus, with thousands of levels of pressure sensitivity and wireless functions. Think Galaxy S10+ with some more traditional design traits like a capacitive fingerprint sensor. The Note 9 doesn't have the Galaxy S10+'s triple-camera array, but it still has a wide-angle and telephoto lens at its disposal, and you can launch the camera and even take pictures remotely by pressing the button on the S Pen. You can also draw or take notes on the screen, which is a gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Pros: S Pen with wireless functionality

Two great rear cameras

Long battery life

Huge, great-looking display

Gorgeous design with IP68 Cons: Successor is due soon

Last year's specs