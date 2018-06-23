If you just need a display out and charging port and don't want to spend too much money, ARKTEK has you covered. They offer a basic hub with a USB-C port for passthrough charging, HDMI port, and either one or two USB-A 3.0 ports. I've had this hub in my bag for about a year now, since it's so compact and easy to carry around. The HDMI port will output at up to 4K at 30hz with a compatible HDMI cable and monitor. The lightweight nature of this hub means it'll slide around on your desk and potentially scratch things, so consider some double-sided tape to keep things in place. The ARKTEK USB-C Hub costs $16 for one USB-A ports, or $22 for two USB-A ports. See at Amazon AUKEY USB-C Hub

Stepping up in price and selection is this hub from AUKEY. It offers a USB-C port for passthrough charging, one HDMI port, three USB-A 3.0 ports, one microSD card slot and one full-sized SD card slot. The HDMI port can output at 4K at 30hz with a compatible HDMI cable and monitor, and this hub is still light enough to live in your bag if you want to carry it around. That light weight means it'll slide around a bit, even with the rubberized grips on the bottom of the hub. The AUKEY USB-C Hub is available for $40. See at Amazon HooToo USB-C Hub

This HooToo hub is a bit more expensive than the AUKEY one, but depending on the layout of your desk it may be a better fit. It offers three USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C port for passthrough charging, and an HDMI port that can output at 4K at 30hz. There's also a full-sized SD card slot, but this one is much faster than the one on the AUKEY model: it transfers at 5 Gbps instead of 480 Mbps. This is another lightweight hub, perfect for throwing in a bag or sliding across your desk. The HooToo USB-C Hub is available for $48. See at Amazon QacQoc 8-in-1 hub

The last truly portable hub is more expensive than the others, but offers more ports. You get a gigabit Ethernet port, a USB-C port for passthrough charging, a microSD slot, a full-sized SD card slot, three USB-A 3.0 ports, and an HDMI port that can output at 4K at 30hz. This hub also includes a pouch for travel, and is available in a variety of colors to best match your Chromebook. The QacQoc 8-in-1 hub is available in gray with white, gold, silver, rose gold, and gray with black. See at Amazon Dell WD15 Monitor Dock

This will be overkill for most users, but indispensable if you have a lot of accessories. There are three display output options — HDMI, Mini DisplayPort and VGA — though you can only use two of these with a Chromebook. You also get three USB-A 3.0 ports — two on the front of the dock for easy access — and two USB-A 2.0 ports, an Ethernet jack, and a combination headphone/microphone jack on the front for easy access. The hub itself uses a proprietary charger, since the hub may need more power than USB-C can provide. Your Chromebook connects and can charge with a single USB-C cable. The Dell WD15 Monitor Dock is available for $136. See at Amazon Plugable USB-C Triple Display Docking Station