Lightweight, easy to use, and with an AirPods-like design, the Hammerhead True Wireless are gaming earbuds true to form for Razer. So when you're not doing homework and it's time to play, wearing these earbuds should give you plenty to like. Use them with any Android phone, including Xbox Game Pass, for latency-free action.

They're not your standard AirPods, but the Soundcore Life P3 are better, especially when it comes to how they sound. You get more flexibility with the fit, thanks to five different ear tips, and the six-mic array is ideal for when you need to talk on the phone or be part of a remote learning class.

Yes, Adidas has a pair of headphones. And they're pretty good, too. The RPT-01 are heavy on fabric, making them feel unique to wear, with the ability to wash them after. You can break a sweat wearing these, as they have active users in mind, and you can tweak the sound through the Adidas app to play the way you want.

It's hard to go wrong with the Soundcore Life Q30 headphones for the simple fact they do a lot right at a great price. Solid audio, especially when you play around with the Soundcore app's equalizer, plus ANC to block out a lot of noise. Battery life also lasts you up to 60 hours on a single charge with ANC turned off.

Want as much bass as you can handle? That's exactly what the physical slider on the Crusher Evo does, so if you're looking for a heavier sound, these over-ear headphones will give you plenty of that. Personalize the sound further on Skullcandy's app. While you're at it, download the Tile app to keep tabs on these headphones.

You could be rocking an iPhone or iPad, or maybe even an Android phone. Forget the regular AirPods. Go with the Pro pair, which does everything better, from fit, comfort, sound, and ANC, giving you better value all the way. You won't get Siri on Android, but you still stand to benefit from the other good features.

Google didn't go back to the drawing board with the Pixel Buds A-Series, but it did drop the price without affecting the sound quality and microphones, so you can use Google Assistant without much getting in your way. Unfortunately, battery life won't get you as far, though you may like the minimalist quality these earbuds have.

With a renewed sense of fit and comfort, Amazon also packed in new drivers inside to pump out better audio, helping improve upon their predecessors. Capping all that off is the easy and quick access you get to Alexa — hands-free and with little more than just using your voice to get an answer or control a smart home device.

When Jabra made these gems, the company really hit the right stride, and there are several reasons why the Elite Active 75t made this list. Super comfortable to wear, ANC support, and with a battery that lasts up to 7.5 hours, you appreciate how good they sound on top of all that even more.

Bose's 700-series headphones offer up to 11 different stages of ANC, so if you're looking to cancel some of that background noise to concentrate, these over-ear cans can certainly help in that regard. When the tunes start playing, they can also make them sound great, giving you a proper all-around experience.

Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are a cut above so many others, not least of which is their ability to play great audio and produce some of the best active noise cancelation (ANC) you could ask for. As a result, the over-ear WH-1000XM4 are a solid alternative if you want something bigger and your funds can go that high.

Students can use the best wireless headphones and earbuds for various reasons, whether for studies or leisurely time away from the books. Recent changes put more emphasis on remote learning, and most of these picks offer active noise cancelation features, which come in handy in a virtual classroom. But that's not the only reason to put on a pair of some of the best student earbuds and headphones when navigating another school year. We've listed some of our favorites that cancel background noise while giving you the best overall sound experience.

The beauty of being a student is that you can appreciate tech a little more when it helps you get things done or when it's time just to relax and enjoy a good tune. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best pair of wireless earbuds you can find, and if you've got over-ear headphones in mind, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are easy to appreciate.

Options abound otherwise, and they traverse everything from function to budget. If you're looking for fit, comfort, and some durability, a great buy would be the Jabra Elite Active 75t. There's no "right" answer between headphones and earbuds when it comes down to preference. Whichever way you want to go as you look at your school needs, you've got great choices here.