Best speaker to use with your Amazon Echo Dot

Are you searching for the best speakers for Echo Dot? I love how easy the Echo Dot makes it to listen to music, search for the news, add items to your grocery list, and do so much more. The device's sound quality isn't terrible, but if you're looking for more than just low-level background music while you work or do chores, I prefer to pair it with compatible speakers for a better audio experience. There are hundreds, if not thousands, out there for you to choose from, and here are some picks that you'll be sure to be happy with.

Sonos is known for its powerful hi-fi speakers, but it makes the dream of owning them a little more accessible with the One SL. Not only is this the most affordable wireless speaker the company offers, but it also produces impressive sound quality and looks stylish to boot. Since it's so compact, it won't take up a lot of space in your home. Both the black and the white version look good, so you can purchase the look you like best. It features a midrange woofer and a tweeter powered by their own amplifier. You'll find that it pairs beautifully with the Echo Dot and other Alexa-enabled devices, so you can control music by merely giving a voice command. If you want, you can purchase two of these speakers and set them up in the same room to provide a stereo audio experience. One thing to note is that wireless connectivity runs through Wi-Fi. It doesn't support Bluetooth. Technically, Wi-Fi gives a better sound experience, but some might find the lack of connection options to be a downside. Similarly, you'll find an Ethernet port on the backside for a better internet connection. However, there is no 3.5mm auxiliary input, which some users might find limiting. Lastly, the Sonos One SL is intended to be a permanent fixture that's plugged in at all times, so it doesn't have a built-in battery for portable use. While this device does not have a microphone, its sibling, the Sonos One (2nd Gen), does. Pros: Two color options

Compact design

Easy to use

Can connect with other Sonos speakers

Wi-Fi connectivity Cons: No Bluetooth connectivity

No 3.5mm auxiliary input

Not portable

Best budget speaker for Echo Dot: OontZ Angle 3

Now, if you're looking for something quick and cheap, the Oontz Angle 3 is the speaker to get. Despite its small size, it offers decent audio that rivals more expensive devices. At higher volumes, the bass can struggle. One of the things we like about it is the number of colors it comes in. Choose from blue, white, orange, red, and of course, black to spice up any room. It will last up to 14 hours and work up to 100 feet away from the transmitting device. As far as construction goes, the middle is cased in plastic while the edges are covered with a soft rubber that feels good to the touch. The 3.5mm headphone jack and micro USB port are protected behind a rubber flap. While it is water-resistant, it isn't fully waterproof, so you'll want to be careful when using it near a pool or bathtub. When it comes time, you can connect it to your Echo Dot using Bluetooth or a cable. Pros: Up to 14 hours of battery

Works up to 100 feet away

Five color options

Compact design

Easy to use

Inexpensive Cons: Bass isn't the best

Isn't fully waterproof

Best portable speakers for Echo Dot: Anker SoundCore 2

You usually can't go wrong with Anker, an electronics company that's proven its worth, especially when it comes to power banks. Unsurprisingly, the Anker SoundCore offers one of the most extended battery life options we've ever seen in a portable speaker — up to 24 hours of music listening on one battery charge. What's more, you won't have to pay a fortune because it costs less than many other speakers of the same quality. However, the bass is known to have problems when handling higher volumes. Connect your Dot wirelessly with Bluetooth or use the auxiliary input to connect the two devices with a cable. The wireless connection works up to 66 feet away, so you can take it with you from room to room without disturbing the link to the Dot. It's also perfect for pool parties and outdoor activities since it's waterproof. As with most speakers, it comes in classic black, or you can get it in blue or red if you want something with a bit more color. Pros: Up to 24 hours of battery

Inexpensive

Works with paired devices up to 66 feet away

Three color choices

Waterproof Cons: Doesn't offer the best bass

Average quality speaker

Best Hi-Hi match for the Echo Dot: Echo Studio

There's no better match for the Amazon Echo Dot than the Echo Studio, designed to enhance sound via high-fidelity, 3D audio with, of course, Alexa voice assistance, to boot. With five speakers total, you'll get powerful bass along with favorable midrange and highs. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos means you'll also get a 3D-like experience from just one single speaker, with audio that truly immerses you. The best part about this speaker is that it will work seamlessly with the Echo Dot, using the same app and easy setup process. But you can use it in a room where you want an improved sound experience. It even automatically senses the acoustics in the room and fine-tunes playback accordingly. It comes with a built-in smart home hub, so you can also use it to control Zigbee-compatible devices. Using the Studio with the Echo Dot is as simple. Pair both to the system for Alexa control, then you can use them together or play music from the Dot when you're working away. You can also swap to the Studio using voice control if you want a more immersive experience. If you want to go the wired route, it does have a 3.5mm line-out connection. Pros Seamless wireless experience

Control other smart home devices

HiFi quality audio Cons Fairly large

Might be more than you need

Best premium speaker for Echo Dot: Sonos Five

The Sonos Five is pricey, but it provides beautifully deep bass and crisp sound thanks to the three high-excursion woofers and two tweeters it employs. Setting it up with your Echo Dot is easy, so you'll be listening to your favorite songs via voice commands in no time. If the sound quality isn't enough, then there's also the sleek design. This speaker is pretty compact and will look good on your shelf or entertainment center, considering what it offers. Since it's a high-end speaker, it would be nice if it came with a remote, but it doesn't. You'll have to rely on Alexa or an app to control it from a distance. One of the nice things about it is that you can stand it up vertically or horizontally to fit your home better. A built-in sensor adjusts sound quality accordingly, no matter which way the device is oriented. You can even pair it with another Sonos Five5 to create stereo sound in your home. On the backside, you'll find a 3.5mm jack so you can plug in a compatible device and listen to music that way. This speaker supports Bluetooth and high-quality connections via Wi-Fi or Ethernet to pair with other devices. Pros: Excellent sound

Looks good

Simple setup and pairing

Bluetooth and 3.5mm audio jack

Wi-Fi connectivity Cons: Expensive

Doesn't come with remote

Not compatible with Play:5

Best speaker enhancement for Echo Dot: Echo Link

Alright, alright, this definitely isn't a speaker, and it doesn't come with one. However, if you already own a fancy speaker system and want to connect your Alexa device with it, this is a good option. You'll find inputs and outputs for both digital and analog devices on the backside of the amp. This means it works with a vast number of speakers. The design of the box isn't anything special. I mean, it only comes in one color and doesn't have anything exciting about it. However, it's so simple and compact that it is easier to store on a shelf next to other electronics or decor. It sets up in minutes. Just use the proper cables to hook it up to your speakers, internet, and Echo Dot. Then you'll be good to go. Pros: Super compact

Works with several speakers

Easy to setup Cons: Doesn't come with a speaker

Only one color option

