Though Sony hasn't yet announced any official ship dates for its newest flagship phone, you'll still need one of the best Sony Xperia 1 III cases to protect this highly anticipated device. It's expected to be a direct rival to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and perhaps one of the best Android phones with an impressive spec sheet featuring a 120Hz 4K display and a dual focal length telephoto lens. Here are the best cases to protect the latest Sony Xperia 1 III and its powerful camera.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case : Classic Defense Staff Pick The classic Spigen Rugged Armor Case is made of lightweight yet durable TPU and remains a staff favorite when protecting the latest Sony Xperia, just like it did for the Sony Xperia 1 II. Not only does it look stylish, but this case is built with Air Cushion Technology that will protect all of your phone's corners and has raised edges to ensure the best screen protection. $25 at Spigen Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case : Multifunctional If you like the idea of consolidating your wallet and phone into one, the Olixar Genuine Leather Wallet Case is a top pick. It's made of soft grain leather, and this case secures your phone in a frame that is both sturdy and secure. The wallet includes slots designed to hold credit cards and IDs and can conveniently become a stand when you need it to. $26 at Olixar Amosry Case : Color coordinated The Amosry Case is made of sturdy polycarbonate and will protect your phone and its camera from any accidental falls or scratches. The case itself is light, thin, and has a micro-matte design that won't fall out of your grip easily or leave behind fingerprint traces. This simple yet effective case also comes in a variety of traditional colors to suit your style. $11 at Amazon Finon Cotton Case : Trendy If you're looking for a case that won't just safeguard your phone but will also look trendy, the Finon Cotton Case is what you need. Coming in various colors, this case has a double structure made of TPU and polycarbonate along with a cotton exterior. Though it's likely not as durable as some other cases, it's shock-resistant and will perform the basic function of protecting your device while looking pretty cool. $23 at Amazon Olixar Sentinel Case and Glass Screen Protector : Total protection Olixar's Sentinel Case has a textured non-slip design that provides a secure grip on your device. The body is made with a flexible yet tough TPU and deeper edges that will absorb any impact if your phone is dropped. As a bonus, the case even comes with a glass screen protector to make sure your new device stays out of harm's way. $26 at Olixar Foluu Flip Folio Wallet Case : Faux sure The Foluu Flip Folio Wallet Case is a faux leather case with a magnetic closure that offers great bang for your buck. Though it unfortunately only comes with one card slot, it does include a built-in stand to facilitate watching movies and videos. It's made of TPU and has a flexible TPU bumper, so your phone (and camera) should remain safe and secure at all times. $11 at Amazon

When you finally get your Sony Xperia 1 III later this year, it's natural that you'll want to keep it protected and in the best condition possible. The best phone case for this job is the Spigen Rugged Armor Case, whose Air Cushion Technology will protect your phone from any drops. Its lightweight TPU core and matte black finish with carbon fiber highlights keep this case a timeless yet effective pick.

If you prefer full 360 protection for your phone, it's hard to overlook the Olixar Sentinel case. This case includes a glass screen protector and does a fine job keeping your phone safe from scratches and drops. Also boasting a TPU core, the Sentinel case will absorb any shock, and its design makes it easy to grip. But if you prefer a case that doubles up as a wallet, then Olixar offers another excellent choice with its Genuine Leather Wallet Case, which keeps all of your essentials in one place.