Best Smart Surge Protectors Android Central 2019

With all the gadgets and devices we own today, we want to make sure we protect them from any surges or spikes that may occur. Electronic devices can be expensive to replace, so why not purchase a 'middle man' to absorb any extra charge that may pass through the circuit. We've rounded up a bunch of smart surge protectors that offer more than just surge protection.

Which one comes out on top?

For a reasonable price, the Teckin Smart Power Strip is a top choice. It has WiFi allowing you to connect to it via the Smart Life app. With the app, you can schedule times to switch outlets off or on. You get four outlets and 4 USB ports, a healthy amount of sockets to plug your devices into. It's perfect for the living room or office. There's voice control with it being compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home. There's also the option to use IFTTT too, giving you the ability to automate actions.

If you want to protect your gadgets around your home, then the POWRUI Smart Plug is perfect. It is a single plug that gives you surge protection as well as smart controls. With the free app, you can set a timer on outlets or schedule on/off times for each socket. You can even control outlets when you're not at home. It has a 1080 joule energy rating, protecting your device from spikes and surges.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.