Samsung likes to have its hands in a lot of different pots, and the smartwatch game is no different. The company continues to churn out new smartwatches and fitness trackers every year, and we are taking a look at some of the best. This list includes the new kid with the Galaxy Watch Active, and a hybrid fitness tracker.

Which is best?

If we were forced to make a choice, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active would take home the crown of best Samsung Smartwatch in 2019. This is partially because it is the latest and greatest, but also because of its price tag, along with what the smartwatch is capable of.

If you don't really care about all of the added health and fitness benefits, or you want a bigger casing, then the Galaxy Watch would be best. This smartwatch still has a slew of bells and whistles, while looking a bit more professional. But be warned, it's definitely a hefty smartwatch to wear on the regular.

