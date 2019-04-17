Samsung likes to have its hands in a lot of different pots, and the smartwatch game is no different. The company continues to churn out new smartwatches and fitness trackers every year, and we are taking a look at some of the best. This list includes the new kid with the Galaxy Watch Active, and a hybrid fitness tracker.
New Kid on the block
Samsung Galaxy Watch ActiveStaff pick
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is the latest smartwatch offering from the company and is definitely geared towards those with an "active" lifestyle. This smartwatch "lasts for days" while automatically tracking your workouts, sleep and more, all from your wrist.
Tried and true
Samsung Galaxy Watch
The standard Galaxy Watch may be a bit bulky for some, but that's for good reason, as this has great battery life, along with military-grade durability, and more. Samsung even packed Gorilla Glass DX+ on the Galaxy Watch's display, to ensure that your smartwatch won't get accidentally scratched.
Fitness-centric
Samsung Gear Sport
The Gear Sport is another example of Samsung attempting to cater to those who workout, although the design is a bit different. The casing itself is not round; instead, it's more like a "squircle". Nonetheless, the Gear Sport has a rotating bezel, Samsung Pay, and is water resistant up to 50 meters.
Stunningly Functional
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier
If the Galaxy Watch is too bulky, then you might look a step lower at the Gear S3 Frontier. Samsung included its rotating bezel, Samsung Pay, built-in GPS and much more in this impressive package.
Hybrid Tracker
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro
Samsung has those who love fitness trackers covered as well with the Gear Fit2 Pro. This smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid, is water-resistant up to 50 meters, along with continuous heart-rate tracking, and built-in GPS. This is truly the best of both worlds for those who need something fashionable and functional.
Which is best?
If we were forced to make a choice, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active would take home the crown of best Samsung Smartwatch in 2019. This is partially because it is the latest and greatest, but also because of its price tag, along with what the smartwatch is capable of.
If you don't really care about all of the added health and fitness benefits, or you want a bigger casing, then the Galaxy Watch would be best. This smartwatch still has a slew of bells and whistles, while looking a bit more professional. But be warned, it's definitely a hefty smartwatch to wear on the regular.
