If you’re new to the world of fitness and health tracking via wearables and you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you might be considering getting an affordable smartwatch first to test the waters before diving into a more premium option. It might also be something for a teen or tween that they can use to keep on top of schedules, chores, and health.

Two good models to consider are the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs. Galaxy Watch 4. The former is the newer of the two, released in summer 2024 and designed for new users. The latter is an older model but was premium at the time of its launch. Which should you choose? Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The basics

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE might be an entry model, but it’s no slouch in the style department. It’s available in a 40mm size and employs a design based on the other, more premium models in the line with a circular face and two side buttons.

The 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen is made of sapphire crystal glass, so it’s durable, and protected against scratches and scuffs. The screen is a full color always on display offering 396 x 396 pixel resolution.

Available in Black, Pink Gold, or Silver with new watch bands that have blue and orange stitching, you can customize the watch face to make it your own. The band is one-click style so it’s easy to swap out for other colors and styles. The watch meets 5ATM and IP68 ratings for both water and dust resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H standards so you can be confident that it’s well made.

Like all other Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch FE can seamlessly connect with Samsung Galaxy devices, like smartphones, tablets, and earbuds. Use features like Find My Phone from the watch to locate a misplaced device, remotely control a Samsung smartphone camera, and pay for items on the go with Samsung Wallet. You can also store ID cards, like a driver’s license and student ID from Samsung Wallet as well. You can use it with other Android phones, too, but you won’t get as seamless an experience.

With Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and built-in GPS, there’s an LTE option if you want to get a separate cellular plan for this watch to remain connected wherever you are, even without your phone (think morning run, in a meeting while your phone is at your desk, or at the gym). It also comes loaded with apps like Google Maps and YouTube Music thanks to WearOS.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is made from armor aluminum and comes in a 40mm or larger 44mm (stainless steel) size, great for those who have larger wrists or want something less dainty. It’s available in Black, Green, and Silver (44mm version) or Black, Pink Gold, and Silver (40mm version) and has the same two side keys for home and back. The interchangeable bands are made of comfortable fluoroelastomer that doesn’t irritate the skin, as we found in our review of the smartwatch a few years ago.

Equipped with either a 1.4-inch or 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED full-color, always-on screen, the smaller version offers 396 x 396 resolution and it’s 450 x 450 for the larger 44mm edition. The screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass DX+, so it’s durable as well. You can enjoy plenty of custom watch faces with this model as well, and even a full QWERTY keyboard if you’re adventurous enough to attempt composing a message from the tiny screen.

The larger model has a bigger 316mAh battery but if you opt for the smaller one, it’s the same 247mAh battery as the Galaxy Watch FE. Our reviewer found that it lasted about a day and a half with typical usage. The Galaxy Watch 4 meets the same 5ATM and IP68 rating as well as MIL-STD-810G, a step down from MIL-STD-810H. The latter is the latest revision of the specification which involves some additional testing, but you can rest assured that both smartwatches are pretty durable.

With the older Bluetooth 5.0 spec, there’s an LTE option for this watch as well. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also comes with NFC and built-in GPS. But there’s no access to the new Samsung Wallet (though you can presumably use the Samsung Pay).

As with every Samsung Galaxy Watch, you can connect this one seamlessly to your Samsung Galaxy smartphone and other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem. This watch also has Google Assistant built-in, which some users might find handy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Specs

When it comes down to the bare bones specs, these two smartwatches are pretty similar in many ways.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Compatibility Android 11.0 or higher Android 6.0 or higher OS WearOS powered by Samsung, One UI 5 Watch WeearOS powered by Samsung Colors Black, Pink Gold, Silver Black, Green, Silver (44mm), Black, Pink Gold, Silver (40mm) Swappable Band Yes Yes Battery Life 247mAh (WPC-based wireless charging) 361mAh (44mm), 247mAh (40mm) App Galaxy Wearable app Galaxy Wearable app Heart Rate Monitoring Yes Yes GPS Yes Yes Sleep Monitoring Yes Yes Swimproof 5ATM, IP68 5ATM, IP68 Phone Notifications Yes Yes Blood Oxygen Yes Yes Mobile Pay Samsung Wallet Samsung Pay Storage 16GB 16GB Screen Size 1.2 inches 1.4 inches (42mm), 1.2 inches (40mm) Screen Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Screen Resolution 396 x 396 450 x 450 (44mm), 396 x 396 (40mm) Dimensions 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8mm 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm (44mm), 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm (40mm) Weight 26.6 grams 30 grams (44mm), 26 grams (40mm)

When comparing the 40mm size of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to the same-sized Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, are a lot of similarities between these two devices.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Features

Now comes the question, what can these watches do and how do they operate?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE runs an Exynos W920 dual core 1.18GHz processor, an older version of what you’ll find in the newer Galaxy Watch 6 and the same processor from the Galaxy Watch 4 as well as the Galaxy Watch 5. It is powered by WearOS with Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch.

Despite its affordable price and entry-level target, the Galaxy Watch FE has plenty of sensors. At its heart is Samsung’s advanced BioActive Sensor, which is designed to not only track your activity but also provide personalized and actionable tips to help you improve.

Like the latest Samsung smartwatches, the focus is on sleep and helping you get the best rest possible. There are advanced sleep features like the ability to monitor sleep patterns, sleep coaching, and assistance in creating a sleep-friendly environment.

For heart health, there are loads of monitoring features. Along with tracking 24/7 heart rate, the watch can deliver HR Alerts when it detects abnormally high or low heart rates. It also has an Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature that monitors heart rhythms and advises if atrial fibrillation (Afib) is suspected. The Watch also measures blood pressure and ECG, adding more data to the holistic picture of your health and wellness.

For exercise, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE can track more than 100 different workouts and show progress right on your wrist. There’s advanced running analysis for runners, which tracks overall performance to help you maximize efficiency and provide guidance and insights. Runners will also appreciate the ability to use personalized heart rate zones to set their own custom goals based on physical capabilities.

Additionally, the Watch offers Body Composition tracking, which provides body and fitness data to help you track progress. As a bonus, it even sends motivational messages to guide and encourage you along the way.

As noted, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs on the same Exynos W920 dual core 1.18GHz processor, so you won’t get a snappier experience from this watch than you would with the newer Galaxy Watch FE, despite the latter being an entry model while the Watch 4 was a premium model when it launched in August 2021. However, our Galaxy Watch 4 reviewer found that everything ran really well on the smartwatch when he tested it way back when, saying the device did everything asked of it almost instantaneously.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 operates with Wear OS powered by Samsung as well. You can access various Google apps thanks to Wear OS, like Google Maps as well as third-party ones like Spotify and Calm.

This watch has a Samsung BioActive sensor, too, which can track activities and metrics like heart rate, bioelectrical impedance analysis (though you need to manually input your weight each time to get the data), ECG, and more.

You won’t get the same deep sleep tracking and insights but our reviewer found that the Galaxy Watch 4 did a pretty good job tracking sleep, including stages, and providing a sleep score. You can also access sleep coaching through the Samsung Health app. Nonetheless, if sleep tracking is important to you, this might be a deciding factor between the two. You do, however, get features like body composition, which leverages the BIA analysis.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Which should you buy?

If you’re on a tight budget, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE provides an almost identical experience to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 yet it’s about $100 cheaper. That makes it a pretty good value option that will be considered outdated long after the Galaxy Watch 4 reaches that point (it arguably already has).

With both watches, you get a slower, outdated processor and shorter battery life compared to more premium models, which are arguably two pretty big concessions. Considering that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is just $100 more than both, you might be better off just going with that model, even if you have to wait longer to save up a bit more.

There isn’t really a compelling reason to go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 when comparing these two, beyond the larger size option with a slightly higher resolution screen and longer battery life. When comparing apples to apples with the 40mm version of both, the Galaxy Watch FE will provide enough and then some to justify choosing it instead.

It’s also important to keep in mind that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is likely to launch soon. When it does, you will probably be able to find even better deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models. By that time, the Galaxy Watch 4 will be even farther in the rear-view mirror, making it a less appealing option, even for new users.

Between these two, if you’re dead set on the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, go with the Galaxy FE. Newer is almost always better, and that watch has similar specs to the Galaxy Watch 4 with other new features you won’t find. It will also future-proof your purchase a little longer until you save up for something better. Then, you can choose from among the best Android smartwatches which, coincidentally, includes the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6.

