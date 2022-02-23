Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 cases Android Central 2022

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 takes everything you love about the S7 Series to the next level. In addition to featuring an 11-inch LCD screen, the Tab S8 features 8GB of RAM and faster Wi-Fi speeds. But none of that matters if you don't have a solid case to protect your shiny new tablet. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 cases available right now.

Built to last : Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Staff Pick The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case features a bold, car-inspired design with carbon fiber details and a matte black finish. It's also compatible with the Spigen brand screen protector and includes Air Cushion Technology, which promises a snug fit and excellent shock absorption. $30 at Amazon Durable & sleek : Ringke Fusion Case (2022) This cover features a durable, transparent PC back and TPU bumper to protect your Galaxy Tab S8's LCD touchscreen display. It also comes with built-in QuikCatch Lanyard holes to add straps for hands-free usage and a built-in pen holder designed to keep your S Pen safe and secure. The cover currently comes in both Clear and Smoke Black versions. $22 at Amazon Heavy duty protection : Poetic Revolution Series This case promises to protect your tablet "from all angles" while also retaining wireless charging capabilities. Perks include a built-in screen protector, port covers, a rugged polycarbonate back, and a shock-absorbing TPU bumper, as well as a pull-out kickstand for horizontal tablet orientation. $27 at Amazon Grip & go : Poetic TurtleSkin Series Poetic's TurtleSkin Series is made with kid-friendly, non-toxic silicone that's splash-proof and features a unique turtle shell pattern on the back for better grip. The case is also built to better absorb shock and features raised air vents that will prevent your tablet from overheating. $15 at Amazon For laptop lovers : Fintie Keyboard Case This low-profile case features durable PU leather on the exterior and an anti-slip rubber lining on the inside. It also includes a magnetically detachable Slim 7mm Bluetooth keyboard for those who want their tablet to double as a laptop, which doubles as part of the case's stand. S Pen magnetic and wireless charging is also supported when the case is on. $41 at Amazon All the colors : TiMOVO Case This slim book cover case includes a magnetic cover that attaches firmly and securely to the back of your Galaxy Tab S8. It also comes in multiple colors and provides open-to-wake and close-to-sleep functionality, which both protects your screen and conserves battery life. $24 at Amazon

Who makes the best Galaxy Tab S8 cases?

When it comes to who is making the best covers for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, it may be too early to tell. That being said, Spigen has established itself as one of the best and most consistent manufacturers of Tab covers and the sturdy Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case is no exception. Along those same lines, the Poetic Revolution Series case offers comparable protection and the added bonus of a built-in kickstand, while also costing a few bucks less.

If you're looking for a case that will still allow you to admire the color of your new Galaxy Tab S8, then the clear Ringke Fusion Case may be the better option for you. And if you'd rather find a cover that shows more personality the red Poetic Turtleskin Series case or one of the TiMOVO cases might be more to your liking.

No matter which case you choose, it's good to remember that a protected tablet is the most useful tablet to have.