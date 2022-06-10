Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 screen protectors 2022

Looking for a sleek and sexy new tablet? The Galaxy Tab S8 might be on your radar as the entry-level model in the latest lineup. Equipped with a stunning 11-inch display and available in three elegant colors (Graphite, silver, and pink gold), it's a sight to behold as much as it is a workhorse. With an ample 8,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, up to 256GB of storage (expanding via an up to 1TB microSD card), and an ultra-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, you'll not only want to take it with you everywhere, you'll be able to use it just about anywhere and for just about anything as well.

That means keeping it protected from bumps, cracks, drops, and dust. One way to do that is with a good-quality screen protector, and we have rounded up some worthwhile ones to consider.

Here are our picks for the best screen protectors for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SPARIN 2-Pack Screen Protector Top pick Made of tempered glass with an alignment frame, something anyone who despises putting these things on their devices will appreciate, you'll get a smooth and scratch-resistant surface while still being able to glide and tap your finger over and on the screen. It's just 0.3mm thin so you'll still maintain the same sensitivity with the S-Pen should you use one with this tablet as well as all the multi-touch capabilities and responsiveness. With two, you can keep a spare or share with a friend since it's compatible with other Galaxy Tab models as well that have the same screen size. Benazcap Screen Protector – 2-Pack Comes with cleaning kit You'll get a bonus cleaning kit with this highly rated screen protector, which is made of tempered glass and is just 0.33mm thin to maintain touch sensitivity of the screen. It will also repel oils, fingerprints, and dust, as with most other high quality screen protectors. Along with a protector and a spare, as well as the cleaning kit, you'll also get a customer service card should you require assistance and instructions to guide you through the simple installation process. Ailun Screen Protector – 2-Pack Save some bucks It doesn't get any more affordable than this screen protector, which is a steal considering it comes in a two-pack, which means you can use one for your new tablet and the other to protect the Galaxy Tab S7 you just handed down to a friend or family member. Ultra-clear, anti-scratch, and case-friendly like the others, it's made of tempered glass as well. A nice touch: you'll get wet and dry wipes along with a dust absorber and guide stickers in the package. Supershieldz Screen Protector – 3-Pack Go for film As a reputable brand in the world of screen protectors, you can't go wrong with Supershieldz. And at this price for a three-pack, you're laughing all the way to the "add to cart" button. Made of silicone PET film versus tempered glass, you'll still get scratch-resistant protection and good touch sensitivity that makes it barely there. It's just a bit more challenging to install since it's more flexible. But if you have knack for the process thanks to steady hands and a talent for pushing out bubbles, it's a good option. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) AACL Tempered Glass Screen Protector – 2-Pack Suction installation You'll pay a bit more for this two-pack of screen protectors, but it comes with a pair each of wipes, cleaning cloths, and dust removers along with an installation guide. Buyers also love the suction cups designed for aiding in the installation process. Note that it doesn't completely cover the screen, leaving a bit of room so you can also put on a case, making it a nice option for bulkier case choices. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Ambison Matte Glass Screen Protector – 2-Pack Mad about matte If you prefer the matte look over tempered glass, consider this anti-glare and anti-fingerprint screen protector, which offers a more muted matte look so you'll also get reduced glare, ideal for those who might use the tablet often in direct sunlight in outdoor settings It's also scratch-resistant and simple to install, with a barely there 0.3mm thickness. View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Which is the best screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 might not be the top-notch model of the three Samsung recently launched, which also includes the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8+, it's a good model if you want the latest and greatest, you're on a budget, and you don't need all the extra bells, whistles, and features afforded with the higher-end tiers.

Before you grab a screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, it's advisable to get a protective case, too, and there are plenty of great cases for the Galaxy Tab S8. Once you have a case in tow (or on order), look to a good screen protector that will offer full protection of the most critical part of the tablet: its screen. Go thin and sleek. Tempered glass is always easiest to install, but you might prefer the look and feel of film, in which case, we have offered options in both. Meanwhile, if you work or go to school and spend most of your time outdoors, a matte protector might be the best option.

Keep in mind that when you buy a screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, it will fit other Galaxy models as well, namely the Galaxy Tab S7. This means you get added value in a two-pack if you are upgrading and plan to hand-down your older-model tablet to a friend, family member, even your child. If you decide to sell the older model second hand, you can throw in an extra screen protector as a bonus while keeping the other for yourself, making it a true win-win situation.