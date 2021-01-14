Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Wireless Chargers Android Central 2021
Plugging your phone into the wall is the most common way to power up your device, but it can be a pain fussing with cables. That's why we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21 wireless chargers out there. While charging with a cord is faster at 25W, the Galaxy S21 can still power quickly at 15W wirelessly. So, here are the best wireless chargers that will help you take full advantage of that cable-free power.
Full speed ahead: Samsung Wireless Charger Stand 15W
The Galaxy S21 devices are capable of 15W wireless charging, and this Samsung wireless charger stand will deliver the precise power you want. Using this stand, you can have your phone in portrait or landscape orientation and still get top charging speeds. There's even a fan built-in to help keep everything cool.
Purely powerful: Anker PowerWave Alloy
This simple-looking wireless charger is capable of some truly fast wireless charging. Your Galaxy S21 phone will be able to take full advantage of this charger from Anker, which is rated for up to 15W. It also looks great with a pure and clean design, no matter where you choose to place it for your charging needs.
Charge all the things: UUTO 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad
This charger from UUTO offers more than just 15W of wireless charging. It has three separate charging pads built into one so you can power up your new phone, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at the same time. There's also a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter included to get you the perfect amount of power.
For the road: iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2
Charging your Samsung Galaxy S21 in the car doesn't mean you need to plug it in when you have this phone mount from iOttie. Not only will this phone holder keep your phone secured while driving, but it will also let you charge it up without plugging it in. Simply place your Galaxy S21 into the mount and it will start powering up your phone.
Wireless on the move: Samsung 25W Wireless Portable Battery
Samsung has a great option that works wonderfully as both a wireless charger for your Galaxy S21 and a portable power bank. This charger has a 10,000mAh battery that offers wired charging up to 25W and good speeds with the built-in Qi coils. Now you can bring the power pack and leave the cable at home.
Stylishly wireless: Native Union Dock
Power up your new phone with some style with this great looking wireless charging stand from Native Union. With its multiple charging coils, you can set your phone up in landscape or portrait mode and still power up your Galaxy S21. It maxes out at 10W charging speeds, but when it's hard to fault the Dock when it looks this good.
Charging your Galaxy S21 as if by magic
OK, it's not magic, but using wireless charging with your Samsung Galaxy S21 kind of feels like it. While 15W max charging speed isn't anything close to what wired charging gets you these days, it is still quite fast. To get that rate with your new phone, you'll want to be sure to have three things — the best USB-C cable, a wall plug that's the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Charger, and of course the best wireless charger.
With all three of those parts working together, you will have the perfect wireless charging experience with your new phone, and we recommend going with the Samsung Wireless Charger Stand. While it may be on the higher end of the price spectrum, since Samsung makes it, it is guaranteed to perform best with the Galaxy S21. You'll get excellent charging speeds and with its built-in fan, your phone will stay nice and cool while powering up.
Each year Samsung releases some of the most popular phones around, and because of that, there are many products out there to help you customize your phone to make it perfect for you. Digging through all of the different options to make it unique can be quite a bit of work, but don't worry, we've got you covered. We've gone out and found all of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories, so you can get your phone set up just how you want, and that includes an excellent wireless charger.
