Best Samsung Galaxy S21 wireless chargers 2022

Plugging your phone into the wall is the most common way to power up your device, but it can be a pain fussing with cables. That's why we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S21 wireless chargers out there. While charging with a cord is faster at 25W, the Galaxy S21 can still power quickly at 15W wirelessly. So, here are the best wireless chargers that will help you take full advantage of that cable-free power.

Charging your Galaxy S21 as if by magic

OK, it's not magic, but using wireless charging with your Samsung Galaxy S21 kind of feels like it. While 15W max charging speed isn't anything close to what wired charging gets you these days, it is still quite fast. To get that rate with your new phone, you'll want to be sure to have three things — the best USB-C cable, a wall plug that's the best Samsung Galaxy S21 Charger, and of course the best wireless charger.

With all three of those parts working together, you will have the perfect wireless charging experience with your new phone. We recommend going with the Samsung Wireless Charger Stand. While it may be on the higher end of the price spectrum since Samsung makes it, it is guaranteed to perform best with the Galaxy S21. You'll get excellent charging speeds, and with its built-in fan, your phone will stay nice and cool while powering up.

Each year Samsung releases some of the most popular phones around, and because of that, there are many products out there to help you customize your phone to make it perfect for you. Digging through all of the different options to make it unique can be quite a bit of work, but don't worry, we've got you covered. We've gone out and found all of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 accessories, so you can get your phone set up just how you want, and that includes an excellent wireless charger.