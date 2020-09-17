Best Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Cases Android Central 2020

With its high price tag and nearly all-glass construction, you're going to want to get one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases around. Even with its unique form factor and build, there are still some ways to add some protection to your device. Though the list for cases available right now is short, it will expand as manufacturers have more time to get products ready. Here are the best cases available right now.

Covering the future

Part of owning a device that resembles something straight out of a sci-fi movie is dealing with the cost associated with obtaining it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 brings impressive specs, features, and a peek into what the future of phones can be. If you're the kind of person who just has to be a part of that vision, you'll want to protect that investment.

With most phones, there are tons of options available when it comes to finding a case. However, since this phone isn't your ordinary device, it takes a bit more effort from case companies to produce a quality case. One that offers front to back protection without making a thick phone thicker is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. Aside from not being overly bulky, the dual-layer design gives solid protection and a great feel in hand. If you prefer a bit more of a supple feel to your cases, you'll love the Samsung Leather Case. It is a high-quality leather back cover that provides you some protection while also feeling fantastic.