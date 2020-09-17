Best Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Cases Android Central 2020
With its high price tag and nearly all-glass construction, you're going to want to get one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases around. Even with its unique form factor and build, there are still some ways to add some protection to your device. Though the list for cases available right now is short, it will expand as manufacturers have more time to get products ready. Here are the best cases available right now.
- Best of both worlds: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- Luxury on luxury: Samsung Leather Case
- Ultimate protection: Spigen Tough Armor
- Keeping it thin: Spigen Thin Fit
Best of both worlds: Spigen Ultra HybridStaff pick
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid case brings two fantastic features together. It provides all-around protection without being too thick. By utilizing a dual-layer system with a hard outer shell surrounding a shock-absorbing TPU inner layer, the case offers great protection for your phone's front and back. There are also raised bezels that help to keep the screen and camera up off of surfaces.
Luxury on luxury: Samsung Leather Case
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a device with a luxurious price tag and feel, so it should have a case that matches it in every way. Made from high-quality genuine leather, this cover offers an unmatched feel to your phone's back. It has a raised bezel to help protect your camera, and the cover also wraps the back corners of your phone for added protection. It's also available in three colors so you can give your new opulent phone a lush feel.
Ultimate protection: Spigen Tough Armor
If you want to give your Galaxy Z Fold 2 the maximum amount durability, the Spigen Tough Armor case is the way to go. While you won't get water or dust resistance from the case, you do get certified military-grade MIL-STD 810G-516.6 level of drop protection. On top of getting raised bezels to help protect the front screen and the rear camera, there's protection for the hinge.
Keeping it thin: Spigen Thin Fit
If you're looking to give your Galaxy Z Fold 2 some added protection without putting much bulk onto it, look no further than the Spigen Thin Fit case. This two-piece case includes a backplate with a raised bezel for the camera and a frame to protect the front. The frame brings drop protection to the corners in addition to the raised bezel to keep your phone safe from small drops.
Covering the future
Part of owning a device that resembles something straight out of a sci-fi movie is dealing with the cost associated with obtaining it. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 brings impressive specs, features, and a peek into what the future of phones can be. If you're the kind of person who just has to be a part of that vision, you'll want to protect that investment.
With most phones, there are tons of options available when it comes to finding a case. However, since this phone isn't your ordinary device, it takes a bit more effort from case companies to produce a quality case. One that offers front to back protection without making a thick phone thicker is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. Aside from not being overly bulky, the dual-layer design gives solid protection and a great feel in hand. If you prefer a bit more of a supple feel to your cases, you'll love the Samsung Leather Case. It is a high-quality leather back cover that provides you some protection while also feeling fantastic.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep you money and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 safe with one of a wallet case
Being on the go so much can make it difficult to remember all the stuff you need to take with you. One thing that is rarely left behind is our phone. Using a wallet case not only keeps your Samsung Galaxy Note 20 protected, but also means your wallet is nearby as well. Here are some of the best wallet cases out there.
Some seriously protective cases for your Samsung Galaxy Note 20
If you're maybe a little too rough on your phone, you'll probably want to find a case that will keep it safe. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is on the pricey end of phones, so a durable case might be in order for you. These are the best heavy-duty cases around to keep your phone safe.
Grab a great case for your Google Pixel 4a!
The Pixel 4a is a great phone for an even greater price, but it isn't the most flashy phone on the market. Thankfully, there are flashy, fashionable, and dependable cases out there you can grab to spice things up!