Best Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 cases Android Central 2021

With its high price tag and nearly all-glass construction, you're going to want to get one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases around. However, even with its unique form factor and build, there are still some ways to add some protection to your device. So here are the best Galaxy Fold 2 cases available right now.

Cover the future with the best Galaxy Fold 2 case

Part of owning a device that resembles something straight out of a sci-fi movie is dealing with the cost associated with it. As we explained in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review, this foldable phone brings impressive specs, features, and a peek into the future of phones. If you're the kind of person who just has to be a part of that vision, you'll want to protect that investment: you need the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 case to protect the best foldable phone of the year.

With most phones, there are tons of options available when it comes to finding a case. However, since this phone isn't your ordinary device, it takes a bit more effort from case companies to produce a quality case.

One that offers front-to-back protection without making a thick phone thicker is the Spigen Ultra Hybrid. Aside from not being overly bulky, the dual-layer design gives solid protection and a great feel in hand. If you prefer a bit more of a supple feel to your cases, you'll love the Samsung Leather Case. It is a high-quality leather back cover that provides you some protection while also feeling fantastic.