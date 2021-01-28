Transforming nearly any TV into a smart TV is affordable and easy with a Roku streaming stick. These tiny devices plug into your TV's HDMI port to unlock access to a world of streaming services, live TV channels, and other apps that will never leave you without entertainment. While prices are rather comparable to its main competition, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku's devices have a few interesting features you won't find on a Fire stick.
Once you've plugged in your new Roku streaming device, you can download the Roku app and use it as a remote or even plug headphones into your phone and listen to what's on TV privately. You'll also gain access to The Roku Channel which offers thousands of free TV shows and movies to watch at your leisure. Roku devices let you stream from all the latest and most popular streaming services, from Netflix and Hulu to HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock, and more. If you don't subscribe to any just yet, this guide to streaming service free trials should be pretty helpful.
Best Roku Stick deals
- : Roku Premiere - HD/4K/HDR | from $33.24 at Target
- : Roku Streaming Stick - HD/HDR | $39.99 at Best Buy
- : Roku Streaming Stick+ - HD/4K/HDR | $47.15 at Amazon
- : Roku Ultra LT - HD/4K/HDR | $59 at Walmart
- : Roku Ultra - HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos | $90.05 at Amazon
- : Roku Streambar | $21 off at Amazon
Roku Premiere - HD/4K/HDR | from $33.24 at Target
There's only a small discount on the Roku Premiere at Target, but it still beats paying full price! Use a RedCard to save an extra 5% at checkout and score free shipping.
Roku Streaming Stick - HD/HDR | $39.99 at Best Buy
Save $10 on the Roku Streaming Stick today at Best Buy! You'll also score a free 30-day trial of Showtime with the purchase. This model offers up to 1080p HD picture quality.
Roku Streaming Stick+ - HD/4K/HDR | $47.15 at Amazon
While there is only a slight discount on the Roku Streaming Stick+ at Amazon, it's still the best place to buy this model right now. It features an extended wireless range and can stream content not just in 1080p HD but 4K as well.
Roku Ultra LT - HD/4K/HDR | $59 at Walmart
Walmart has the Roku Ultra LT on sale today at $20 off its regular price! This model lets you stream in HD or 4K and comes with a remote that's capable of controlling your TV's power and volume.
Roku Ultra - HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos | $90.05 at Amazon
The Roku Ultra is the fastest, most powerful Roku streaming device so far, and it's even compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a more cinematic experience. It has a better wireless range than other models as well. Today's deal saves you nearly $10 off its regular price.
Roku Streambar | $21 off at Amazon
While this doesn't seem like a Roku Streaming Stick at first, this Roku Streambar actually has all the functionality of the Roku streaming devices built in! It's an all-in-one soundbar and streaming device that lets you improve your TV's audio and stream the latest shows and movies in 4K. Target is offering the same price, and you can save an extra $5 by using a RedCard at checkout.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.