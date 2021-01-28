Transforming nearly any TV into a smart TV is affordable and easy with a Roku streaming stick. These tiny devices plug into your TV's HDMI port to unlock access to a world of streaming services, live TV channels, and other apps that will never leave you without entertainment. While prices are rather comparable to its main competition, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku's devices have a few interesting features you won't find on a Fire stick.

Once you've plugged in your new Roku streaming device, you can download the Roku app and use it as a remote or even plug headphones into your phone and listen to what's on TV privately. You'll also gain access to The Roku Channel which offers thousands of free TV shows and movies to watch at your leisure. Roku devices let you stream from all the latest and most popular streaming services, from Netflix and Hulu to HBO Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Peacock, and more. If you don't subscribe to any just yet, this guide to streaming service free trials should be pretty helpful.

Best Roku Stick deals