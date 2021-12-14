Best Fitbit Charge 2 Bands 2022

If you're still rocking a Fitbit Charge 2, chances are you're getting tired of the band that came in the box. Thankfully, replacing it with a new one is both easy and affordable. No matter what color, material, or style you prefer, there are plenty of options out there. Here are some of the best Fitbit Charge 2 replacement bands!

Just like the original POY Replacement Band From $4 at Amazon This silicone band from POY looks a lot like the official Fitbit Charge 2 band that comes with your tracker. The good news? It's wonderfully affordable and available in a ton of different colors. Don't forget that they're also waterproof and sweatproof, so you can spend as much time outdoors or at the gym as you'd like! Get fancy iGK Stainless Steel Bracelet From $10 at Amazon If you're eager to spruce up the look of your Charge 2, this fancy stainless steel band from iGK will do just that without causing you to break the bank. This is the best pick for those who have a formal occasion to attend but don't want to leave their tracker behind. It comes in silver, gold, rose pink, and more. Luxurious leather Hotodeal Leather Band $15 at Amazon Another classy band we like is the Hotodeal Leather Band. It's made out of genuine leather that feels smooth to the touch. It's available in classic colors such as brown and black, as well as some other choices, like yellow and blue. You'll appreciate the premium metal connectors that ensure you'll achieve a perfect fit. Superior breathability POY Breathable Wrist Band From $7 at Amazon Spend a lot of time at the gym? If so, this is the band you'll want for your Fitbit Charge 2. The ventilated air holes allow for superior breathability during your intense workouts. It's made of durable, waterproof silicone that's comfortable enough for daily wear. Plus, it comes in over 10 different vibrant color options. Skin-friendly material Wepro Replacement Band (3-pack) From $7 at Amazon If you want a band that will be kind to your skin, you'll love this flexible elastomer option from Wepro. You get three for the price of one, which is an unbeatable deal. It's also sweat-resistant, so your wrist will never feel irritated or uncomfortable during workouts. All about comfort Maledan Woven Fabric Band $10 at Amazon We really like this fabric band from Maledan. The woven fabric material looks and feels fantastic. It comes in an assortment of attractive colors and designs, including plaid, rainbow, camouflage, and more. It also has a sturdy stainless steel buckle for maximum security. Stunningly stylish Shangpule Stainless Steel Band $17 at Amazon When you're looking for a seamless blend of functionality of style, look no further than this stainless steel band from Shangpule. It comes in multiple color options, including silver + gold, rose gold, silver, black, and more. The unique double button folding clasp keeps it secure. Lightweight durability Bayite Canvas Fabric Band From $10 at Amazon If you're a fan of durable yet lightweight canvas material, you can't go wrong with these Fitbit Charge 2 replacement bands from Bayite. The breathable design ensures moisture can escape freely, and the stainless steel connectors guarantee a perfect, comfortable fit.

Best Fitbit Charge 2 replacement bands Our favorites

Fitbit's own band that comes with the Charge 2 is already pretty incredible, and that's why we recommend most people check out the POY Replacement Bands. They copy Fitbit's design but come in a lot more colors and are considerably more affordable than the real thing. Even better, they're still built incredibly well, are comfortable to wear, and are backed by a year-long warranty to give you some peace of mind with your purchase. You can rest assured that this is one of the best Fitbit Charge 2 replacement bands out there.

Should you prefer something that looks a bit nicer for those times when you're not at the gym, we also urge you to check out the iGK Stainless Steel Bracelet and Hotodeal Leather Band. Both of these bands give the Charge 2 a much different aesthetic, and whether you're at a nice dinner or just feel like dressing up a bit, they change the Charge 2 from looking like a fitness tracker into a nice accessory piece.

As you can see, there are plenty of different options. No matter which one you choose, your Fitbit Charge 2 will look and feel good on your wrist.