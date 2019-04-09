Wireless PowerShare is a cool gimmick on stage for devices like the Galaxy S10, but in practicality, you're sacrificing your phone's battery to recharge your headphones, smartwatch, or another phone. It's far, far easier to just buy a power bank that supports Qi wireless charging for all of your accessories and Qi-enabled phones, and while Qi power banks aren't quite as popular as traditional power banks, there is still a good variety to choose from right now.

Wirelessly charging your phone is still worse than wired charging

Wireless charging by its very nature will lose more power to during the charging process than regular wired charging — Qi charging has a lower transfer efficiency, so more energy is lost generating the wireless charging current than would be lost through wired charging — and it will be slower than wired charging on almost any wireless charger on a power bank today. That's just how the science involved here works. That said, charging with a Qi bank rather than a wire sticking out of your pocket or tangling around your desk can be a very beneficial thing, especially on the go.

On the note of pocket charging, wireless charging generates heat, so if you intend to slap your phone on a wireless charger in your pocket you need to be mindful of that heat and its possible buildup, as well as making sure the phone stays properly aligned on your power bank instead of sliding around and charging nothing.

This is still an emerging space

We have some Qi power banks from traditional power players like Mophie's Powerstation Wireless Charger, but for the most part, you'll need to expand your horizons when looking for Qi power banks. The Hokonui has the benefit of fast wireless charging and being phone-shaped, while the Omni Mobile 12,800mAh has the 60W Power Delivery charging for recharging your laptop while your phone sits on the Qi charger.

Moshi is a smaller capacity but also a smaller, more premium look, which makes it great for travelers looking for a power bank that will draw the right kind of attention during that 4-hour boardroom meeting during your business conference.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.