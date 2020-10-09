With a second shortage on toilet paper looking likely, it's time to think about stocking up again and making sure your family has enough available to use for at least a couple of months. No one wants to run out and find their local store shelves empty too, after all.

Luckily, right now Amazon has plenty of toilet paper in stock, some of which is even available at a slight discount! Plus, with Prime Day deals and Black Friday right around the corner, we may be seeing even more offers pop up soon. If you can't wait until then, we've already found some great offers for you below.

Best Prime Day toilet paper deals

Prime Day doesn't go live until October 13 and 14, but until then, we're featuring some great deals on toilet paper if you can't wait for the big sale. You also might want to prepare by making sure your Amazon Prime membership is active. Prime Day deals are exclusively available for Prime members, but you can start a free 30-day trial to snag any offers you're interested in once the sale starts.

We will be keeping this page up to date as new deals become available so be sure to check back often.