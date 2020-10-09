With a second shortage on toilet paper looking likely, it's time to think about stocking up again and making sure your family has enough available to use for at least a couple of months. No one wants to run out and find their local store shelves empty too, after all.
Luckily, right now Amazon has plenty of toilet paper in stock, some of which is even available at a slight discount! Plus, with Prime Day deals and Black Friday right around the corner, we may be seeing even more offers pop up soon. If you can't wait until then, we've already found some great offers for you below.
Best Prime Day toilet paper deals
Prime Day doesn't go live until October 13 and 14, but until then, we're featuring some great deals on toilet paper if you can't wait for the big sale. You also might want to prepare by making sure your Amazon Prime membership is active. Prime Day deals are exclusively available for Prime members, but you can start a free 30-day trial to snag any offers you're interested in once the sale starts.
Amazon Solimo 2-Ply Toilet Paper (5-pack) | $19.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 5-pack of Solimo 2-ply Toilet Paper. Each one includes six rolls of toilet paper for a total of 30 rolls, each featuring 350 2-ply sheets. They're RV/Septic safe too.
Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Soft Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.42 at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to score this 4-pack of Cottonelle Ultra toilet paper on sale for just $22. Each pack comes with four mega rolls for a total of 24 rolls with 388 sheets per roll. This 1-ply paper is 3X stronger, thicker and 2X more absorbent than traditional toilet paper.
Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.25 at Amazon
Pick up a 4-pack of Presto! Mega Toilet Paper rolls at Amazon. Each pack includes six mega rolls featuring 308 sheets of toilet paper each. You can save even more by choosing Subscribe & Save before checking out.
Scott 1000 Sheets Per Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $27.99 at Amazon
Scott's toilet paper offers the lowest price per sheet count at just $0.09 cents per 100 sheets. Each of the 4 packs includes 8 rolls with toilet paper that's sewer-safe, septic-safe, and even safe for RV and boat use.
We will be keeping this page up to date as new deals become available so be sure to check back often.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.