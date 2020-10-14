Prime Day is almost over, but that's doesn't mean all the good deals are gone! Far from it, now's the time to grab some of the best values on a wide variety of handy items. Whether you need some new accessories for your phone or for yourself, chances are you need at least one of these items, and the prices are unbeatable today.

I've already indulged in a few of these items myself: the Aukey power bank is the perfect size to slip in my pocket alongside my phone and can charge three devices at once if I'm really desperate for power. You also can never have enough USB-C cables because whenever you need one, they all seem to vanish from my usual spots!

I also treated myself to a pretty insulated water bottle for using while I'm out and about in the world. A good water bottle that keeps ice for hours on end is essential while I'm at Walt Disney World, but it's also been an handy companion when I'm heads-down working all day and all night during the busy holiday season. When looking for a bottle, I highly recommend grabbing one without a sport cap or straw. Having a traditional bottle with a leak-proof seal means you can throw it in my gear bag wiithout having to worry about the lid coming open and soaking all my stuff, and this style tends to last longer before the seals wear out.