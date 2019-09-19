Best Power Banks Under $30 Android Central 2019
Power banks are wonderful tools that can help keep your lifeline from turning into a portable paperweight while you're trying to survive just another ridiculously long day, but buying one you can trust shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. These are some great power banks that won't break your bank... account.
- Portable powerhouse: Aukey 10,000mAh Battery Pack
- Reliable RAVPower: RAVPower PD Pioneer 18W Power Bank
- Pretty pocket power: Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 5000 PD
- All the cables: Charmast Power Bank 10,000mAh
- Charge your way: Omars 10000mAh USB Power Bank
- Compact 10K: Xcentz Portable Charger 10000mAh
- Hearty little bank: UGREEN PD 18W Portable Charger
- Go wireless: AUKEY 8000mAh Wireless Power Bank
- Understated utility: OKZU 18W PD Portable External Battery Pack
Portable powerhouse: Aukey 10,000mAh Battery PackStaff pick
This pack is phone-sized for charging on the go and in addition to 18W Power Delivery charging, it has a QC 3.0 port and a second USB-A port for charging a third device.
Reliable RAVPower: RAVPower PD Pioneer 18W Power Bank
RAVPower's bank has 18W charging, same as Aukey's, and it's a phone-like size that makes it easy to grab and go for charging during a night on the town.
Pretty pocket power: Xcentz USB-C Power Bank 5000 PD
This bank is affordable, reliable, and frankly adorable with it's candy-bar size and cute pastel colors. The 5,000mAh capacity can recharge your phone at least once and is light enough to carry everywhere.
All the cables: Charmast Power Bank 10,000mAh
This bright white and orange bank is easy to spot even in the dark, and it has grooves on both sides with attached micro-USB and USB-C cables in addition to a USB-A output on bottom.
Charge your way: Omars 10000mAh USB Power Bank
This navy blue bank has two ways to charge your gear and two ways to charge itself: micro-USB input, 18W USB-C input/output, and QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A output.
Compact 10K: Xcentz Portable Charger 10000mAh
The colors available for this big brother to Xcentz 5000 aren't quite as pretty, but at twice the capacity in a similarly-sized package, this pack is a great value.
Hearty little bank: UGREEN PD 18W Portable Charger
This 10,000mAh pack is a little stouter and thicker, but it's packing one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and a nice 0-100 percentage indicator between them.
Go wireless: AUKEY 8000mAh Wireless Power Bank
This bank is the same form factor and price as Aukey's wired power bank, but this one has the benefit of being able to be used even when you forget your cables at home.
Understated utility: OKZU 18W PD Portable External Battery Pack
Available in black, white, and a rather fetching navy blue, this 10,000mAh power bank has two standard USB-A ports alongside an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port.
Affordable, reliable power
If you depend on your devices to get you through the day (and most of us nowadays do), then you're going to want a portable battery pack. Some can cost an arm and a leg, but if you just need something to charge your phone up once, then you can get a great pack for under $30.
The Aukey 10,000mAh Battery Pack is one of my favorite battery packs period, and for under $30, it's the obvious choice because of its slim form factor, multiple ports, and the reliability of the Aukey brand. If you phone fits in your pocket, so can the Aukey power bank.
If you prefer a more compact, candy-sized battery pack, the Xcentz 5,000mAh Power Bank can slip into even the smallest of purses and comes in some bright, cheery colors like pink and teal blue. A 5,000mAh capacity sounds small for a power bank, but it's still enough to charge your phone at least once, which most days is all you'll need.
