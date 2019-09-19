Best Power Banks Under $30 Android Central 2019

Power banks are wonderful tools that can help keep your lifeline from turning into a portable paperweight while you're trying to survive just another ridiculously long day, but buying one you can trust shouldn't cost an arm and a leg. These are some great power banks that won't break your bank... account.

Affordable, reliable power

If you depend on your devices to get you through the day (and most of us nowadays do), then you're going to want a portable battery pack. Some can cost an arm and a leg, but if you just need something to charge your phone up once, then you can get a great pack for under $30.

The Aukey 10,000mAh Battery Pack is one of my favorite battery packs period, and for under $30, it's the obvious choice because of its slim form factor, multiple ports, and the reliability of the Aukey brand. If you phone fits in your pocket, so can the Aukey power bank.

If you prefer a more compact, candy-sized battery pack, the Xcentz 5,000mAh Power Bank can slip into even the smallest of purses and comes in some bright, cheery colors like pink and teal blue. A 5,000mAh capacity sounds small for a power bank, but it's still enough to charge your phone at least once, which most days is all you'll need.

