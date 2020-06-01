Best PopSockets Products for Pride Month Android Central 2020
PopSockets has released a special range of its popular phone grips, and combo phone-grip-card-holders so you can show your Pride, or support for the LGBTQ+ community, during Pride Month. What's more, some of the PopGrips in the collection will help support The Trevor Project, with 50% of sales donated. The Trevor Project does brilliant work as the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. Have a look at the rainbow-tastic options below.
Saluting Pride: Love is Power PopGripStaff pick
A raised or clenched fist salute has been used by various groups across the centuries as a powerful symbol. Here, juxtaposed with the Pride rainbow and using the stripes to show all skin colors, it sends a message of strength, solidarity, and support for all. This is one of the many options that supports the Trevor Project.
Typographical: Pride 2020 PopGripOnline Exclusive
This artfully designed PopGrip gets straight to the point. We just love this colorful and playful rainbow script design. PopGrips are super useful. They not only offer you an improved grip on your phone, but they also work as mini selfie-sticks.
Bolt-on: Rainbow Thunder Gloss PopGrip
Show your LGBTQ+ pride with a boom with this thunder and lightning bolt-themed PopGrip. As with all PopGrips, you can select the colors of the base and accordian grippy part. The choices are black, gray, red, blue, lilac, and pink for both options.
Get on board: Rainbow Checker PopGrip
This subtle design is a more gentle way to show your pride, or support for the Pride movement. With all the colors of the rainbow showing all the different kinds of pride, the checkerboard design brings them all together.
Go gender-blind: Pansexual Pride PopGripSupports The Trevor Project
This PopGrip celebrates the pansexual community by depicting the pansexual Pride flag. This is made up of three stripes; magenta, or pink to celebrate women, cyan, or blue to celebrate men, and yellow to celebrate non-binary people.
Feel the beat: Rainbow Hearts PopGrip
Spread the love with this PopGrip, which has a cute pattern with small rainbow hearts on black background. In addition to an ergonomic way to hold your smartphone, PopGrips also work well as phone stands to watch video out and about.
Loud and...: I Am Proud PopGripOnline Exclusive
Make a statement with this PopGrip that is as bold as they come. Make sure you get this in the right place to really show off your message. All PopGrips are repositionable though, so if you do decide you want it placed a tad more to the left, you can.
Go with the flow: Rainbow Flow PopGripOnline Exclusive
This design brings distorted lines in rainbow colors, but not in the traditional order, making for a swirly, psychedelic PopTop that's an interesting take on more standard rainbow decals. Pair with a contrasting base and accordion for maximum color impact.
Put a ring on it: Engayged
This fun PopGrip is a light-hearted choice for anyone who enjoys puns, and has recently become betrothed to someone that identifies as the same sex as them. Those all-important rainbow colors are present to show that crucial Pride.
Cool AF: Queer AF PopGripOnline Exclusive
With "Queer AF" written on a ribbon draped over a Pride heart, you won't be leaving doubt in anyone's mind as to where you stand on the sexual spectrum. It's a bold choice that will look awesome AF on the back of your smartphone.
Sparkly: Glitter Rainbow Strip PopGripOnline Exclusive
Bring it and bling it with this fantastic design, which gives you rainbow-colored lines speckled with glitter on a black background. If you're looking to add a little magic and sparkle to your everyday life, this could do the trick.
Send a message: Love is Love PopGrip
We can't get enough of the oh-so-important "love is love" message. Wear it on your sleeve, across your chest, and now, you can broadcast it every time you use your phone to anyone who is in line-of-sight of your device. Preach!
Make a stand: Equality Gloss PopGripOnline Exclusive
Equality is a huge part of the Pride movement. Demand that equality now with this clever rainbow-themed "equals" sign. We love that a symbol invented in the 16th century can be reinvented with a new Pride message in 2020.
Enamoured: Rainbow Enamel PopGrip
This PopGrip is not technically part of PopSocket's Pride collection, but we like the friendly-looking rainbow design. With a white base and accordian, this option boasts a quality construction — it's made of 3D hand-polished metal and enamel.
Fly the flag: Pride Flag PopGripSupports The Trevor Project
Depicting a Pride flag rippling in the breeze, this another timeless design. This PopGrip is another option that helps support The Trevor Project.
Team tie-dye: PopWallet+ Rainbow DyeOnline Exclusive
PopWallets add an extra dimension to the PopGrip system. As well as offering that great PopGrip secure hold, they give you space for three bank cards, or up to six business cards. This rainbow tie-dye design takes us back, in a good way.
Strong stripes: PopWallet+ Pride StripesOnline Exclusive
The best designs are often simple ones. This is certainly the case here, with this PopWallet that brings bold rainbow stripes in a no-nonsense pattern. We like the black PopTop, but you could swap it out for a more colorful option.
PopSocket to 'em
This entire selection of Pride products from PopSockets is fabulous, but we're sticking by our favorite choice as the best pick, the Love is Power PopGrip. The combination of the Pride rainbow and the raised fist symbol really hits the nail on the head when it comes to getting the message across. This option will also support the super-worthy Trevor Project when purchased during Pride Month.
If you want a more literal message, then do consider the charming Love is Love PopGrip. While the message can't be faulted, we also like the gentle colors of this design. This PopTop would look great paired with a pastel-hued base and accordion.
Anyone who wants to add card-carrying capabilities to their smartphone should look at the PopWallets. Our favorite version of the Pride versions of these is the PopWallet+ Pride Stripes. It's a simple but striking design. This is a useful, practical product that means your cards will always be as close to your hand as the Pride message is to your heart.
Also, why not take the time to add The Trevor Project's number to your phone? The following digits could make a big difference to your, or someone close to you's life: 1-866-488-7386. As well as a helpline, The Trevor Project has a wealth of helpful resources available online.
