PopSockets has released a special range of its popular phone grips, and combo phone-grip-card-holders so you can show your Pride, or support for the LGBTQ+ community, during Pride Month. What's more, some of the PopGrips in the collection will help support The Trevor Project, with 50% of sales donated. The Trevor Project does brilliant work as the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. Have a look at the rainbow-tastic options below.

PopSocket to 'em

This entire selection of Pride products from PopSockets is fabulous, but we're sticking by our favorite choice as the best pick, the Love is Power PopGrip. The combination of the Pride rainbow and the raised fist symbol really hits the nail on the head when it comes to getting the message across. This option will also support the super-worthy Trevor Project when purchased during Pride Month.

If you want a more literal message, then do consider the charming Love is Love PopGrip. While the message can't be faulted, we also like the gentle colors of this design. This PopTop would look great paired with a pastel-hued base and accordion.

Anyone who wants to add card-carrying capabilities to their smartphone should look at the PopWallets. Our favorite version of the Pride versions of these is the PopWallet+ Pride Stripes. It's a simple but striking design. This is a useful, practical product that means your cards will always be as close to your hand as the Pride message is to your heart.

Also, why not take the time to add The Trevor Project's number to your phone? The following digits could make a big difference to your, or someone close to you's life: 1-866-488-7386. As well as a helpline, The Trevor Project has a wealth of helpful resources available online.