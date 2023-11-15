Get a MagSafe PopSocket this Black Friday: I put one on my Pixel and it was a game-changer

PopSockets are fun and all, but the traditional adhesive kind gets old really fast because you can't take them off whenever. It's always felt like a permanent decision to stick one on my phone case, until now.

MagSafe PopSockets bring about a feeling of freedom because you can pop them on and off at will, with no mucking around with icky 3M glue required. Until recently, these phone grips were limited to Apple's MagSafe phones, but luckily, MagSafe adapter rings ended this gatekeeping.

Finally, with the help of a universal MagSafe adapter, I was able to add a MagSafe PopSocket on my Pixel, and it was a game-changer, which is why it's one thing you need to buy this Black Friday.

(Image credit: PopSockets)

Using a phone grip makes life so easy. You're far less likely to drop your phone or feel fatigued from constantly propping up your phone. Since phone grips usually need to be glued onto cases, most people end up avoiding them altogether. Thanks to MagSafe PopSockets, it's easier than ever to use one.

All I had to do was get my hands on the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, which now comes with a MagSafe adapter ring in the box. You simply stick the ring on the back of any Android or non-MagSafe iPhone, and it's ready for business. The magnet is really strong, so it takes some brute strength to pull off the MagSafe PopSocket once you're done using it.

But just the option of being able to pop it off when you need to de-bulk your phone or charge it wirelessly does wonders. It's such a flexible and versatile feature! I'll always be team Android for countless reasons, but even as a staunch Android supporter, I've got to admit that MagSafe is a bloody useful feature to have.

(Image credit: PopSockets)

So whether you're prone to dropping your phone, too lazy to grab a proper kickstand, or just need more support holding on to your device, you need to invest in a MagSafe PopSocket. It changed my life and I can't imagine going back to a world without such an accessory anymore.

And it's not just me, many of my colleagues at Android Central feel the same way about MagSafe accessories. Nicholas Sutrich went as far as adding MagSafe to his Pixel Fold, and he was pleasantly taken aback by the results.

If there's one thing you buy this shopping season, make it this little purchase. Sure, $35 may feel a little too rich for your blood, but if you wait for a good Black Friday or Cyber Monday deal, you could score one on the cheap.