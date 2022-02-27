Best PS4 controller phone mounts Android Central 2022

The PS4 and PS4 Pro are beloved consoles because they feature hundreds of excellent games, access to movies through Sony's PlayStation Store, and plenty of apps that let you get at the content you want to enjoy. What if you're not able to snag the television from your roomie, though? If you're unable to play on a sweet big screen for whatever reason, you can utilize the PS4 Remote Play feature by taking advantage of a clip that mounts your phone onto your controller. It's important to note that the best PS4 controller phone mounts on our list won't work with the PS5, so you should only buy them if you plan on using them with your PS4.

Play on

You'll find that a lot of phone mounts for the PS4 and PS4 Pro tend to be similar in design and look nearly identical. The reason being: Why reinvent the wheel? A simple, non-obtrusive clip is all you need. The difference tends to be in the material and amount of rotation you get from them. All of the above are quite reliable and won't break the bank. We especially like Megadream's 1st Gen phone mount, but there's plenty of choices here for everyone that'll work with all the best PS4 controllers.

For those looking to get really serious about how they play games on the phone, pricier options — like the Razer Raiju — do exist for the more hardcore mobile players, but they are a more significant commitment than just throwing down 10 bucks for a mount.

For any iPhone owners who are looking for something more than just a clip for a standard DualShock, the Rotor Riot Gamepad Controller offers you an entirely separate controller with a built-in mount for your mobile experience. No more hassle. Unfortunately for Android fans, this one isn't compatible with their OS. For that, you may want to look into the Sunky 180-degree Android clip, which will also allow you to rotate your phone as you play. In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out for a mobile gamepad, that is. There are also phone mounts compatible with the Dualsense, if you've managed to get a shiny new PS5.