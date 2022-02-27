Best PS4 controller phone mounts Android Central 2022
The PS4 and PS4 Pro are beloved consoles because they feature hundreds of excellent games, access to movies through Sony's PlayStation Store, and plenty of apps that let you get at the content you want to enjoy. What if you're not able to snag the television from your roomie, though? If you're unable to play on a sweet big screen for whatever reason, you can utilize the PS4 Remote Play feature by taking advantage of a clip that mounts your phone onto your controller. It's important to note that the best PS4 controller phone mounts on our list won't work with the PS5, so you should only buy them if you plan on using them with your PS4.
- Secure hold: Megadream 1st Gen
- Standard order: SUNKY 180-degree Android clip
- Extra rotation: OIVO phone clip holder mount
- Completely separate: Rotor Riot Gamepad Controller
- Premium option: Razer - Raiju Mobile – Gaming Controller for Android
- Keep it cool: COOBILE Gaming Grip
Secure hold: Megadream 1st GenStaff Pick
While Megadream 2nd gen has been released, it seems to be having some fit issues. So, for now, we suggest sticking with the first generation, which holds up to 6-inch phones and offers a very snug and firm hold around the controller.
Standard order: SUNKY 180-degree Android clip
Having a phone mount that is flexible and able to move is critical for gaming, and that is precisely what SUNKY delivers. The mount has 180 degrees of rotation, which means you can set your phone in the perfect position for gaming.
Extra rotation: OIVO phone clip holder mount
It has a flimsier feeling in your hand than some mounts, but it clips onto your controller well and is sturdy enough to hold your phone without any issues. It has 270 degrees of rotation. Although we aren't sure why you'd need 270 degrees, it has it.
Completely separate: Rotor Riot Gamepad Controller
This one is a bit on the pricier side, but if you're an iPhone owner and don't feel like having to deal with a clip constantly, it might be worth it to opt for a separate controller. Then, all you have to do is grab, connect, and go!
Premium option: Razer - Raiju Mobile – Gaming Controller for Android
Considering the price tag, this is only for the most hardcore mobile gamer, but it's certainly worth it. Razer is by far one of the best peripheral makers out there, and its Razer Raiju Mobile controller with the attached phone mount is outstanding.
Keep it cool: COOBILE Gaming Grip
It may be PUBG-branded, but you don't need to play PUBG to use it. This phone grip comes equipped with a charger and cooling fan for prolonged gaming sessions. It fits phones anywhere from 4 to 6.5 inches.
Play on
You'll find that a lot of phone mounts for the PS4 and PS4 Pro tend to be similar in design and look nearly identical. The reason being: Why reinvent the wheel? A simple, non-obtrusive clip is all you need. The difference tends to be in the material and amount of rotation you get from them. All of the above are quite reliable and won't break the bank. We especially like Megadream's 1st Gen phone mount, but there's plenty of choices here for everyone that'll work with all the best PS4 controllers.
For those looking to get really serious about how they play games on the phone, pricier options — like the Razer Raiju — do exist for the more hardcore mobile players, but they are a more significant commitment than just throwing down 10 bucks for a mount.
For any iPhone owners who are looking for something more than just a clip for a standard DualShock, the Rotor Riot Gamepad Controller offers you an entirely separate controller with a built-in mount for your mobile experience. No more hassle. Unfortunately for Android fans, this one isn't compatible with their OS. For that, you may want to look into the Sunky 180-degree Android clip, which will also allow you to rotate your phone as you play. In the meantime, we'll keep an eye out for a mobile gamepad, that is. There are also phone mounts compatible with the Dualsense, if you've managed to get a shiny new PS5.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Uncharted Collection and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in February
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in February. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Here are the best accessories for PlayStation VR
Your PlayStation VR comes with everything you need to start playing some of the best games right away, but there are many accessories you can add that will enhance your experience even further. Here is everything you need to take your gaming experience to the next level!
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Ghostrunner, more free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, you know about PlayStation's free games featured each month. Here are the latest titles available for March with your membership.