Best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs

Smart Wi-Fi plugs are a dime a dozen, and they are wonderfully affordable devices. The best smart Wi-Fi plugs let you effectively turn just about anything plugged into them "smart." Once plugged in, you can control the device, be it a coffee maker, fan, or lamp, from your phone or even, in some cases, your voice. But not all of them are rated for use outdoors. Why would you want to use one outdoors? Whether it's to control your holiday lights or inflatables, set a sprinkler to water the flowers on a schedule, or turn a porch light on every night at a specific time, there are plenty of reasons these can come in handy. We have rounded up some of the best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs you can buy.

For the full Ring of security : Ring Outdoor Smart Plug Staff Pick If you have other Ring products around the home, or even if you don't, this is a solid option that works with Alexa for voice control and can connect to a Ring Bridge so you can control and customize settings right from the Ring app you already use. Able to operate in temperatures as cold as -4°F and as sweltering as 122°F thanks to the weather-resistant housing, you can use it in pretty much any climate. With two outlets that you can control independently, maximize one outlet for two devices. $30 at Amazon

$30 at Home Depot Ultra compatibility : meross Outdoor Smart Plug In a completely waterproof IP44 housing, this plug has two outlets that can be controlled independently and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings – phew! Designed specifically for use outdoors in the garden, porch, patio, or any other area around the house, it has a 10-amp rating with 110 volts. $21 at Amazon Waterproof design : Teckin Outdoor Smart Plug Like many others on this list, this smart plug has two outlets you can control independently or together and comes in weatherproof housing. A handy button cap design protects an unused outlet from dirt and debris. It supports a 2.4GHz network and works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control; you can also control it and set timers from the Smart Life app. $20 at Amazon Triple outlets : BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet Get three outlets in this versatile, ghost-shaped plug that works on 2.4GHz networks without the need for a hub. It does work with Alexa and Google Assistant, with a compatible device and home setup. Set timers from your phone and control the connected device. Since the three outlets do not work independently of one another, however, you'll want to use this to control three items you want to all go on and off at the same time, like holiday lights and inflatables. $20 at Amazon Compact design : HBN Outdoor Smart WiFi Plug With just a single outlet, this smart WiFi plug boasts an ultra-compact design, so it's perfect for tight spaces. It, too, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and 2.4GHz networks and lets you do things like set timers from your phone. While it's weatherproof, it's advised to place it a few feet from the ground with the plug pointing down to avoid water damage. $18 at Amazon Sleek design, trusted brand : Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug Kasa is a trusted brand when it comes to power outlets, and this one is not only ETL certified, meaning it complies with North American safety standards, it also looks pretty sleek. With two sockets that can be controlled individually if desired, there's also a waterproof cover to protect them when there's nothing plugged in. With a long-range of up to 300 feet to a 2.4GHz connection, you don't have to worry about the connection dropping. And IP64 weather resistance means it can stand up to all kinds of inclement weather. Control it by voice using Alexa or Google Assistant, or use the Kasa app. $18 at Amazon

Which outdoor smart Wi-Fi plug should you get?

The Ring outdoor smart plug is the most logical option if you already have other Ring products in the home, like a video doorbell and/or security cameras or even lights. It's also a good first device to try before diving headfirst into a full-fledged Ring home security system. Even if you don't decide to expand beyond that, it's still a solid and feature-rich outdoor smart Wi-Fi plug that will withstand all kinds of weather conditions. The only downside is that you need to purchase a Ring Bridge to use it, but you can get the pair bundled together for a discounted price; having the Ring Bridge future-proofs the investment should you move further into the world of Ring.

If you want to go another route, Kasa is a well-respected brand in this space, and its outdoor smart plug has all the key features you'd need, plus it looks cool. If you have multiple things you want to plug in at once and don't need to control them independently, like a couple of holiday inflatables and a string of porch lights (my hand is raised here for November through December!), the BN-Link is a good option since you can turn a single outlet into three and power everything without the need for an outdoor power bar or hub.

Whichever option you choose when it comes to the best outdoor smart Wi-Fi plugs, keep in mind that you might want to stick with the same brand for smart plugs to use indoors as well, so everything can be seamlessly managed and controlled from a single app or interface.