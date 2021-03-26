Best OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro Wireless Chargers Android Central 2021
The OnePlus 9 Pro boasts the ability to wireless charge at up to 50W without turning into a miniature inferno, and both the regular OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro support Extended Power Profile (EPP) wireless charging. This means that even if you don't want to pony up for OnePlus's fancy new charger, there are plenty of great wireless chargers for you to choose from. EPP is a feature you still have to hunt a little to find, so we've rounded up the best OnePlus 9 wireless chargers for your conveinence.
RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger
This was designed for the iPhone, but that doesn't mean it's not still a great little wireless charger for Android phones since it supports Extended Power Profile for 15W charging. It even comes with a super-small 20W Power Delivery charger so you can be sure you get the fastest speeds it can provide.
No cable confusions: Anker PowerWave II Stand
The biggest problem people run into with fast wireless charging? They forget to use the right wall plug with it! Avoid those problems with the PowerWave II because it has an integrated wall adapter. All you need to do is plug it in and plop down your OnePlus 9.
OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger
If you want the 50W wireless charging that OnePlus made such a big deal about, there is only one charger to buy: the one OnePlus makes, which is a proprietary specification. After last year's 30W model, OnePlus learned to make the cable detachable so it's easier to get it into position on your desk or nightstand.
Get a grip: Belkin Boost Charge 15W Wireless Charging Pad
Ever wake up to an empty phone because your phone vibrated sometime overnight and slipped out of position on the wireless charger? Belkin knows that frustration and wants to make sure you never have to deal with it again. This 15W wireless charging pad has grippy pads on the top ring to keep your phone securely in place.
Fast charge on the go: iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2
This will technically only support 10W charging on your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, but iOttie makes hands-down the best car mounts and wireless car chargers. You pay a little extra for the fact that this is two devices in one — well, three if you count the actual car charger — but you'll get more than your money's worth on your next road trip.
Value pick: SOQOOL 15W Wireless Charger (2-Pack)
This two pack of wireless charging pads don't come with AC adapters, so you'll have to provide your own QuickCharge wall plugs, but so long as you already have a couple lying around — and let's face it, most of us do — it's a great way to kickstart your wireless charger lifestyle. Put one on your nightstand and the other by the desk.
Name brand power: Mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad
Chances are you're familiar with Mophie even if you're new to wireless charging; Mophie makes some of the best battery packs and battery cases on the market. This 15W wireless charging pad is nicely compact and is covered by a super sweet suede texture rather than boring plain plastic most chargers use.
Charge two things at once: iOttie iON Wireless Duo
This duo charger is technically designed for the Pixel 5, but the 15W charging stand is 15W EPP so it'll give the OnePlus 9 top speed. The flat pad is also the same basic 5W wireless charger that practically all wirelessly charging devices can use. So if you're using Pixel Buds, Galaxy Buds Pro, or even AirPods, the Duo is perfect.
Go portable: Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger
This is our current favorite wirelessly charging power bank, and while it'll only charge your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro at 10W, that's nothing to sneeze at for a wireless charger that you can take anywhere that your fancier charging stands cannot. You also have USB-C Power Delivery charging to fall back on.
Warp Charge only matters for the OnePlus 9 Pro
I'd love to say that everyone should buy that sick OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger, especially now that this year's model has a detachable power supply so you can snake the cable through tighter spaces on your desk. However, unless you have the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Warp Charge 50 is overkill. The regular OnePlus 9 uses the 15W Extended Power Profile charging spec so you can save yourself a lot of money and open yourself up to a wider variety of styles and sizes by going third-party instead.
I'm a fan of the new RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger because even if it won't magnetize to your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro, it'll charge it at 15W and it comes with a 20W PD charger already in the remarkably tiny box. Most wireless chargers in this price range don't come with a wall plug, so the value here is incredible. Another benefit to this travel-friendly charger is that it doesn't have an LED status light, so it's perfect for the nightstand if you prefer to sleep in an inky abyss like me.
Belkin and Anker also make great Extended Power profile wireless chargers in both flat pads and stands, but both brands have a reputation to uphold and they do so with price tags almost double that of RAVPower. If you prefer the heavier, more solid feel of a classic charger, they're worth the upgrade.
Troubleshooting your wireless charger
Wireless charging is supposed to be drop-dead simple. You plug the wireless charger into the wall, you drop your phone on the charger, it charges. Unfortunately, wireless charging doesn't always seem to work as magically as we were promised all those years ago when it first debuted. If you're having issues here are the steps to take to troubleshoot your wireless charger before you return it and start your shopping cycle all over again:
- Do you have the right wall charger powering it? Again, the single biggest problem with fast wireless charging isn't dud chargers; it's plugging them into the wrong type/wattage of charger. Most of the chargers on this list come with wall adapters for a reason, but for the rare ones that need you to provide your own, make sure you check the literature and see if the charger needs Qualcomm QuickCharge or Power Delivery. I try to recommend PD wireless chargers whenever possible because fast USB-C chargers are never hard to find these days, but a lot of accessory makers still prefer using QuickCharge to keep costs down.
- Is your case interfering? I love me a great OnePlus 9 case or 9 Pro case, but if your case is too thick, there might be too much space between the actual charging coil in the wireless charger and the coil inside your phone. Take the case off your phone and see if you get the speeds you were expecting. If so, grab yourself a thinner case.
- Is the phone properly aligned on the coil? This problem happens more with charging stands than with flat pads because stands need to place a couple of coils in a confined space and if your phone is too tall or too short, they might misalign and either slow-charge or not charge at all. If it's an alignment issue, you'll have to either charge the phone in landscape — almost all stands have a coil near the bottom for phones in landscape mode — or return it and grab a flat pad instead.
- Is it only misbehaving for your OnePlus 9? If there are multiple users in the house, have them try the wireless charger, too. If it works with other phones but not with your OnePlus 9, you might have a bad coil inside your phone.
