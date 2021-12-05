Best OnePlus 9 Cases 2022

The OnePlus 9 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of 2021, and while the 9 Pro steals the spotlight with that 50W wireless charging and its extra fanciness, the OnePlus 9 is no slouch, inside or out. While the Arctic Mist and Winter Mist colors are so pretty to show off, your new phone deserves the best OnePlus 9 case you can find — and we've got the best you can buy today right here for you.

The OnePlus 9 has a better case selection than ever

In previous years, the name-brand case offerings for OnePlus flagships have always been lackluster. When OnePlus put out two flagship phones a year, that meant that the window where each model — and its accompanying accessories — was shorter, but now OnePlus seems to have settled on having one major flagship release each spring and an iterative mid-range release in the fall. This, paired with the ever-growing popularity of OnePlus phones worldwide has helped incentivize accessory makers to get their OnePlus cases out at launch rather than waiting weeks to see which model is more popular.

This means that this year, the OnePlus 9 has great name-brand options like the Caseology Parallax available right at launch, and the Parallax is one of my favorite third-party cases because of the distinctive styling and the affordable price tag it offers. I was hoping we'd get a nice Purple-ish option like the Galaxy S21 case got, but the Midnight Blue will make the light purple on the OnePlus 9's camera module absolutely pop.

Another name-brand case worth investing in is the OtterBox Symmetry Series. The durable clear case options are still a bit limited right now, but OtterBox's Symmetry allows you to show off that wonderful color while also getting the benefit of OtterBox's legendary durability. It's one of the more expensive cases for the OnePlus 9 right now, but you pay for that sterling reputation.

There will be more cases coming in the next few weeks, but right now, it's nice to have great options right out of the gate. Make sure that while you're grabbing a case, you're getting a screen protector for that beautiful, butter-smooth screen.