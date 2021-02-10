Best Oculus Quest 2 Face Covers Android Central 2021
The Oculus Quest 2 has absorbent foam pads that will become sweat-stained and dirtier the longer you use them, which is why we recommend you invest in one of the best Oculus Quest 2 face covers. Depending on the model, you can find pads made of leather, silicone, or other comfortable materials. They often come with multiple pads so you can swap one out for the other and wash it when it gets dirty, without potentially damaging the headset. Here are the best Quest 2 face covers when it comes to coziness and cleanliness.
- Perfect for sweaty gamers: VR Cover for Oculus Quest 2
- For different head sizes: Oculus Quest 2 Fit Pack
- Slip on some silicone: Esimen VR Silicone Cover for Oculus Quest 2
- Leather or flannel: VR Panda Face Cover For Oculus Quest 2
- Anti-sweat, anti-slip: VR Cover Silicone Cover for Oculus Quest 2
- Built for VR parties: VR Cover Disposable Hygiene Covers
Perfect for sweaty gamers: VR Cover for Oculus Quest 2Staff Pick
VR Cover is a trusted name in the VR community because its high-quality accessories feel like an upgrade on the default material built into most headsets. Its Quest 2 product gives you two polyurethane leather pads, plus a replacement plastic gasket with a light-blocking nose guard and vents to prevent lens fogging. Available in multiple colors, the VR Cover face cover can be easily removed and washed so you're not constantly smushing your face into months of built-up bacteria.
For different head sizes: Oculus Quest 2 Fit Pack
These aren't technically face "covers," but we're including the official Oculus Fit Pack because we suspect people shopping for a more comfortable fit may just need a wider or narrower interface. These will relieve pressure or give you a more secure fit, while also adding a convenient nose guard to block light bleed and let you fully immerse yourself in the VR experience.
Slip on some silicone: Esimen VR Silicone Cover for Oculus Quest 2
For anyone worried about removing the default Quest 2 pad, these cheap silicone covers are a simple solution that'll keep your face cooler than warm foam, and also block out light bleed around your nose. They snap directly onto the frame and can be just as easily removed and washed in the sink after getting sweaty. Choose between a dozen different color options, including some unique multi-color options.
Leather or flannel: VR Panda Face Cover For Oculus Quest 2
Most two-pack face covers are duplicates, but this set actually gives you two different materials based on the type of game you're playing. The flannel offers a warmer, softer feel for calmer experiences, while the leather polymer makes the headset more breathable and repels sweat during VR workouts. It also ships with a replacement plastic interface.
Anti-sweat, anti-slip: VR Cover Silicone Cover for Oculus Quest 2
Another snap-on silicone cover that can be easily removed and cleaned, we like this version because it stays secure on your face when moving around fast, so you don't have to constantly readjust your headset. VR Cover fans that don't want to take apart the Quest 2 to install a new pad should look here. Keep in mind that some users with glasses have noted that these seal air in more, which can cause fogging.
Built for VR parties: VR Cover Disposable Hygiene Covers
Once public gatherings become safe again, Quest 2 owners may want to break out the headset at parties, or developers may want to show their tech off at conventions. These disposable covers are perfect for keeping your headset clean for multiple users — and could technically let you enjoy a germ-free VR session yourself if you're feeling too lazy to swap out or clean the pad.
Treat your face to some quality VR padding
The best Quest 2 face covers aren't just for people who regularly play the best exercise VR games. Pressed tight against your skin for hours, the Quest 2 facial interface is bound to absorb sweat, dirt, and bacteria. Oculus' official cleaning guide suggests non-abrasive antibacterial wipes, but those may only get what's on the immediate surface, not what has seeped into the foam. And you don't want to be too rough cleaning the foam, or you could make the surface rougher on your skin. Some Quest 2 owners have already complained that the default foam pad irritates their skin, after all.
That's why you'll want to invest in removable face covers, preferably two or more. With a silicone cover like the Esimen Silicone Cover, you can remove and wash it under regular soap and water, then leave it to dry while you keep enjoying your best VR life with the alternate cover. Or, with a PU leather cover such as VR Cover's Foam Replacement Set, you'll still want to wipe it down with a cloth, but you'll have an easier time cleaning off the bacteria and sweat than with standard foam. In our VR Cover for Oculus Quest 2 review, we praised it as an all-around upgrade on the standard Quest 2 interface. Our one warning is that because the new material repels sweat instead of absorbing it, the sweat is more likely to drip down your face instead.
Once you've found the best face cover for you, take a look at some of the other best Oculus Quest 2 accessories that'll enhance your VR experience. Our top recommendation: the Quest 2 Elite Strap, the other accessory designed to make your headset fit more comfortably during long VR sessions.
