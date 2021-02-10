Best Oculus Quest 2 Face Covers Android Central 2021

The Oculus Quest 2 has absorbent foam pads that will become sweat-stained and dirtier the longer you use them, which is why we recommend you invest in one of the best Oculus Quest 2 face covers. Depending on the model, you can find pads made of leather, silicone, or other comfortable materials. They often come with multiple pads so you can swap one out for the other and wash it when it gets dirty, without potentially damaging the headset. Here are the best Quest 2 face covers when it comes to coziness and cleanliness.

Treat your face to some quality VR padding

The best Quest 2 face covers aren't just for people who regularly play the best exercise VR games. Pressed tight against your skin for hours, the Quest 2 facial interface is bound to absorb sweat, dirt, and bacteria. Oculus' official cleaning guide suggests non-abrasive antibacterial wipes, but those may only get what's on the immediate surface, not what has seeped into the foam. And you don't want to be too rough cleaning the foam, or you could make the surface rougher on your skin. Some Quest 2 owners have already complained that the default foam pad irritates their skin, after all.

That's why you'll want to invest in removable face covers, preferably two or more. With a silicone cover like the Esimen Silicone Cover, you can remove and wash it under regular soap and water, then leave it to dry while you keep enjoying your best VR life with the alternate cover. Or, with a PU leather cover such as VR Cover's Foam Replacement Set, you'll still want to wipe it down with a cloth, but you'll have an easier time cleaning off the bacteria and sweat than with standard foam. In our VR Cover for Oculus Quest 2 review, we praised it as an all-around upgrade on the standard Quest 2 interface. Our one warning is that because the new material repels sweat instead of absorbing it, the sweat is more likely to drip down your face instead.

