The next step in VR hardware has arrived, and now that the Oculus Quest 2 is available on store shelves, you can discover an immersive virtual reality of gaming starting as low as $299. Of course, if you know where to shop, you might even be able to score a discount on this new VR system.

While deals don't come around every day on this new release just yet, it's not too soon to score a discount on the Oculus Quest 2. In fact, with Black Friday right around the corner, we could be seeing some major savings sooner than you'd think. If you have yet to decide whether this VR headset is the right one for your home, our Oculus Quest 2 review can help you learn more about the new model.

Best Oculus Quest 2 Deals

The Oculus Quest 2 was only just released in mid October, so it will still be some time before we see any crazy discounts on the new model. However, we already know of a consistent way to save up to $20 on its purchase any day of the year. The Target RedCard saves you 5% on every purchase you make at Target, including on the Oculus Quest 2. There's even a free debit version that has no fees and no extra charges to worry about when you use it.

Oculus Quest 2 vs. original Oculus Quest

Is it even worth upgrading to the newest version of the Oculus Quest? In short: definitely. Along with a processor that is three generations newer than the one inside the original Oculus Quest, the Oculus Quest 2 features enhanced ergonomics, a significantly higher-resolution display, a new lens design, redesigned controllers, and more. Best of all, the headset is smaller and lighter to make longer gaming sessions more comfortable. Not to mention, its regular price comes in at $100 less than the original Oculus Quest.

If you want to learn more about all the upgrades inside the Oculus Quest 2, check out our review of the Oculus Quest 2 where it scored a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our "The Best" badge of recommendation.