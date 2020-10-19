The next step in VR hardware has arrived, and now that the Oculus Quest 2 is available on store shelves, you can discover an immersive virtual reality of gaming starting as low as $299. Of course, if you know where to shop, you might even be able to score a discount on this new VR system.
While deals don't come around every day on this new release just yet, it's not too soon to score a discount on the Oculus Quest 2. In fact, with Black Friday right around the corner, we could be seeing some major savings sooner than you'd think. If you have yet to decide whether this VR headset is the right one for your home, our Oculus Quest 2 review can help you learn more about the new model.
Best Oculus Quest 2 Deals
The Oculus Quest 2 was only just released in mid October, so it will still be some time before we see any crazy discounts on the new model. However, we already know of a consistent way to save up to $20 on its purchase any day of the year. The Target RedCard saves you 5% on every purchase you make at Target, including on the Oculus Quest 2. There's even a free debit version that has no fees and no extra charges to worry about when you use it.
Oculus Quest 2 (64GB) | $284.05 at Target
Thanks to the Target RedCard, you can save 5% off the purchase of the Oculus Quest 2 right now! That's $15 off its regular price and a deal you won't find elsewhere.
Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) | $379.05 at Target
Another option at Target saves you $20 on the 256GB model of the Oculus Quest 2 when you use a RedCard at checkout. This version has much more storage space than the model above.
Oculus Quest 2 | from $299 at Amazon
If you don't own a Target RedCard, you may just want to purchase the Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon. Both the 64GB and 256GB models are available at their regular price, though there is a slight shipping delay to take into account here.
Oculus Quest 2 | from $299 at Best Buy
Best Buy also has stock available of the Oculus Quest 2 right now. Both models are available and ready to ship right now, and though they're only available at regular price, it beats paying more to a reseller once they become harder to find closer to the holidays.
Best Oculus Quest 2 Accessory Deals
Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap | from $46.55 at Target
This ergonomic strap helps to increase your Oculus Quest 2 headset's balance and support for more comfortable playtime that will keep you in the game for longer. Use a RedCard for 5% off today.
Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case | from $46.55 at Target
Keep your Oculus Quest 2 safe while traveling with this premium custom carrying case. It can hold the Oculus Quest 2 headset, controllers, charging cable and power adapter, as well as the Elite Strap or Elite Strap with Battery. Use a RedCard for 5% off today.
Oculus Link for Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Quest | $79 at Amazon
Connect your Oculus Quest 2 (or the original Oculus Quest) to your PC using this Oculus Link cable. There is a shipping delay to keep in mind, but at least Amazon is letting you place an order right now while this cable is sold out at most other retailers.
Oculus Quest 2 vs. original Oculus Quest
Is it even worth upgrading to the newest version of the Oculus Quest? In short: definitely. Along with a processor that is three generations newer than the one inside the original Oculus Quest, the Oculus Quest 2 features enhanced ergonomics, a significantly higher-resolution display, a new lens design, redesigned controllers, and more. Best of all, the headset is smaller and lighter to make longer gaming sessions more comfortable. Not to mention, its regular price comes in at $100 less than the original Oculus Quest.
If you want to learn more about all the upgrades inside the Oculus Quest 2, check out our review of the Oculus Quest 2 where it scored a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our "The Best" badge of recommendation.
