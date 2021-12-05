Best Nokia 7.1 Cases in 2022
By Joe Maring
The Nokia 7.1 has quickly affirmed itself as one of the best smartphones in the budget market, and it deserves this title for a few different reasons — one of which is its excellent build quality. Built out of aluminum and glass, the Nokia 7.1 feels incredibly premium and looks downright gorgeous. However, if you want to ensure it stays that way for years to come, you'll want to get a case for it. Here are your best options.
Dretal Shock Resistant Case
Dretal makes cases for just about every phone out there, and what it's offering for the Nokia 7.1 is as good as ever. The flexible TPU material is shockproof and durable without being overly bulky, and when it comes to looks, the carbon fiber accents on the top and bottom are pretty nice.
32nd Essential Series
If you like the look and feel of leather or are simply looking for a more "grown-up" case for your Nokia 7.1, then check out 32nd's Essential Series leather wallet. It has a card slot inside with a cash pocket, and the front cover folds back into a handy kickstand. A magnetic closure helps keep things tidy.
CoverON FlexGuard
The Nokia 7.1 is a pretty phone, so show it off to the world with the CoverON FlexGuard Case! While the overall profile of the case isn't too thick, you will find raised corners that allow for increased protection against even the hardest of drops. The case is also easy to grip and has elevated button covers.
Alapmk Kickstand Case
This case from Alapmk packs a rugged case, and the ring stand into one. The vibrant red case offers full 360-degree protection while the built-in ring stand makes the Nokia 7.1 more ergonomic to hold and also doubles as an impromptu kickstand. Plus, you get four colors to choose from.
Simicoo Wallet Case
Wallet cases are always a good choice, and right now, the best one you can get for the Nokia 7.1 comes from Simicoo. Available in four colors (Pink, Blue, Gray, and Black), this case has a TPU cover that the 7.1 sits in for all-around protection. You can store cards and cash, and even better, this case can also double as a kickstand.
Kwmobile Protective Cover
Another great case for folks that just want something reliable, sleek, and protective is the Kwmobile Protective Cover. The high-quality TPU construction feels great, offers ample coverage for the Nokia 7.1, and is super easy to pop on and off as you wish.
Sun Van Rugged Case
The Sun Van Rugged Case's silicone material is comfy and protective. The pattern on the back gives the Nokia 7.1 a unique look, and to make things even better, the case even comes with a free tempered glass screen protector. Talk about getting your money's worth!
Tudia Merge Case
This heavy-duty case from Tudia has a flexible inner layer of TPU rubber and a hard polycarbonate plastic shell. All the buttons are covered, and there are precise cutouts for the cameras and fingerprint sensor, with a raised lip to protect them. You can snag this one in black, gray, teal, or rose gold.
Cruzerlite Flexible Slim Case
Cruzerlite has been around for some time, and the company's case for the Nokia 7.1 is fantastic. There's a leather texture on the rear of the case, providing you a better grip. Cruzerlite also offers four different colors to choose from with this durable and slim case.
Almiao Ultra-thin Case
If you don't want to add a bunch of bulk, but want a case, then the Almiao Ultra-thin case is perfect. It offers cutouts for all of your ports while being ultra-slim so you don't lose the aesthetics of your Nokia 7.1. Almiao also provides five different colors to choose from.
Kwmobile Wooden Cover
This case from Kwmobile is unique in that you get a wooden back cover, to go along with TPU bumper surrounding the edges. Since this is made from wood, every piece is unique, adding a bit more personality to your own device.
Nokia 7.1 Official Flip Cover
Nokia's own Flip Cover has a built-in kickstand to watch some videos on the Nokia 7.1. The case also sports a soft micro-fiber lining and a slot for your credit cards or ID.
PUSHIMEI Dual Layer Cover
This case from PUSHIMEI not only offers dual-layers of protection, but there is also a slim kickstand built-in. The case is also made from high-quality materials, so it will still be your go-to case for years to come.
Gritup Gradient Glitter Case
Gritup's Gradient Glitter Case is designed with protection and fashion in mind. The TPU material is perfect for shock-absorption while providing additional padding on all four corners and improved grip on the sides. Plus, how can you say no to seeing all of those glitters and sparkles moving around as you use your phone?
Protect your investment
There you have it — the best cases for the Nokia 7.1! The Dretal Shock Resistant Case is bound to be one of the most popular thanks to its affordable price and well-known name. There is even a 30-day warranty if you don't like the case, or something is wrong with the one you received. This peace of mind cannot be understated, and you'll be able to get another version if something's up.
If you want the most bang-for-your-buck, it's incredibly hard to say no to the 32nd Essential Series Leather Wallet since you can also use it as a wallet thanks to the built-in card slots. Plus, you can take advantage of the kickstand functionality in the event you want to catch up on some videos, and the magnetic closure ensures that the front flap won't accidentally open.
