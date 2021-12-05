Best Nokia 7.1 Cases in 2022

The Nokia 7.1 has quickly affirmed itself as one of the best smartphones in the budget market, and it deserves this title for a few different reasons — one of which is its excellent build quality. Built out of aluminum and glass, the Nokia 7.1 feels incredibly premium and looks downright gorgeous. However, if you want to ensure it stays that way for years to come, you'll want to get a case for it. Here are your best options.

Protect your investment

There you have it — the best cases for the Nokia 7.1! The Dretal Shock Resistant Case is bound to be one of the most popular thanks to its affordable price and well-known name. There is even a 30-day warranty if you don't like the case, or something is wrong with the one you received. This peace of mind cannot be understated, and you'll be able to get another version if something's up.

If you want the most bang-for-your-buck, it's incredibly hard to say no to the 32nd Essential Series Leather Wallet since you can also use it as a wallet thanks to the built-in card slots. Plus, you can take advantage of the kickstand functionality in the event you want to catch up on some videos, and the magnetic closure ensures that the front flap won't accidentally open.