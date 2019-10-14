Best Motorola One Action Cases Android Central 2019

As the name would suggest, the Motorola One Action is the world's first smartphone with a built-in ultra-wide action camera. This awesome camera turns your smartphone into a GoPro replacement of sorts, which means you'll be taking it out with you on the go. You'll definitely want to keep it protected during your adventures.

Protect your investment

The Motorola One Action is supposed to go with you out into the field or on your adventure, so it's almost mandatory that you get a case for it. You don't have to go with a rugged option, but it's definitely a good idea to protect it against drops.

If we were choosing the best case for the Motorola One Action, it would have to be the FlexiShield Cover from Olixar. This case is made from TPU, but also sports a non-slip coating to make sure that it doesn't fall from your hands, regardless of the situation.

For those who want a bit more versatility, then you can't go wrong with the Lifeepro PU Leather Wallet case. This case includes a credit or ID card slot, can be used as a kickstand, and has a magnetic lock to keep the front flap closed when not in use.

