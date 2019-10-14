Best Motorola One Action Cases Android Central 2019

As the name would suggest, the Motorola One Action is the world's first smartphone with a built-in ultra-wide action camera. This awesome camera turns your smartphone into a GoPro replacement of sorts, which means you'll be taking it out with you on the go. You'll definitely want to keep it protected during your adventures.

Flexible Protection: Olixar Flexishield Cover

The Olixar Flexishield Cover is a great option for those who want a slim case while keeping the One Action protected. Coming with a Gel exterior, this will help make it easier to keep your phone in your hands and not on the ground.

Extra Versatility: Lifeepro PU Leather Wallet

Out smartphones are extremely versatile, so why not have a case that keeps up with that trend? The Lifeepro Leather Wallet case offers a card slot, along with the ability to use it as a kickstand. There is even a magnetic lock to ensure that your case doesn't accidentally open up when the time isn't right.

Rugged Hybrid: LiXiongBao Armor Rugged Shield

The Armor Rugged Shield from LiXiongBao is the perfect pick for those who want something a bit more rugged without sacrificing weight. The TPU material offers shock-absorption to protect against drops with additional reinforcements in the corners.

Show it off: AVIDET Crystal Clear Case

What's the point of getting this fancy new phone if you can't show it off? Sure, you could go without a case, but then if something happens you'll be shelling out more dollars. The AVIDET Crystal Clear Case allows you to show off your One Action, while keeping it protected with the TPU material.

Snap on: SLEO Rubberized Cover

SLEO's Rubberized Cover case is extremely basic. It just snaps onto the back of your Moto One Action, but all four corners are still protected thanks to the polycarbonate material. Plus, this case comes in five different colors to fit your personality.

Protect your investment

The Motorola One Action is supposed to go with you out into the field or on your adventure, so it's almost mandatory that you get a case for it. You don't have to go with a rugged option, but it's definitely a good idea to protect it against drops.

If we were choosing the best case for the Motorola One Action, it would have to be the FlexiShield Cover from Olixar. This case is made from TPU, but also sports a non-slip coating to make sure that it doesn't fall from your hands, regardless of the situation.

For those who want a bit more versatility, then you can't go wrong with the Lifeepro PU Leather Wallet case. This case includes a credit or ID card slot, can be used as a kickstand, and has a magnetic lock to keep the front flap closed when not in use.

