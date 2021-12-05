Best Moto G6 Accessories in 2022

Motorola leads the pack when it comes to mid-range smartphones, and the Moto G6 is the latest and greatest of the G line. Covered with curved Gorilla Glass 3 and sporting a dual-camera setup and a bright, gorgeous screen (along with the snappy software Motorola is known for), this is a phone that absolutely looks premium without costing an arm and a leg. All the more reason to accessorize and take full advantage of it!

If we're making some suggestions

With an inexpensive phone like the Moto G6, you might have money left over for accessories, which is ideal if you want the most out of your phone.

At the very least, we recommend getting the Spigen Rugged Armor and Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack). For not too much money, these two accessories will allow you to protect your Moto G6 from just about anything, allowing it to keep on ticking for years and years to come even if you happen to drop it a few times here and there.

If you still have some cash leftover after picking those accessories up, you also can't go wrong with the iOttie Easy One Touch 4. This is the car mount that I personally use, and it's something everyone should own. For those times when you need to look at your phone while on the road, having something like this is both convenient and incredibly safe.