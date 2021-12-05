Best Moto G6 Accessories in 2022

Motorola leads the pack when it comes to mid-range smartphones, and the Moto G6 is the latest and greatest of the G line. Covered with curved Gorilla Glass 3 and sporting a dual-camera setup and a bright, gorgeous screen (along with the snappy software Motorola is known for), this is a phone that absolutely looks premium without costing an arm and a leg. All the more reason to accessorize and take full advantage of it!

Flexible protection

Spigen Rugged Armor

One of the best cases for the G6 is the Spigen Rugged Armor. It's slim, lightweight, and offers fantastic drop/scratch protection with impact resistance.

All-around protection

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro

The Unicorn Beetle Pro is more expensive and more rugged than Spigen's case. It has a hard plastic shell, rubber bumper, and a built-in screen protector.

Screen saver

Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack)

Keep your Moto G6's screen intact with a tempered glass screen protector. This three-pack from Mr. Shield gives you a huge bang for your buck.

Juice it up

Motorola TurboPower 15W Wall Charger

A spare charger is always a great thing to have, and the TurboPower from Motorola delivers snappy 15W charge speeds for fast refueling times.

Charge on the go

Aukey USB C Car Charger

For those times when you need to charge your phone while on the road, Aukey has you covered. This car charger has two ports and fast charging speeds.

Expand your storage

Samsung EVO Select 128GB microSD Card

Quickly expand your Moto G6's base storage with this microSD card. 128GB is plenty of space for saving movies, songs, games, and more.

Power everywhere

Ventev Powercell 6010+

One of the best value battery packs out there is the Ventev Powercell 6010+. It has a 6,000 mAh capacity that should top up your Moto G6 1.5 times.

Wireless tunes

Jaybird Tarah

The Jaybird Tarah are fully-featured earbuds through and through. They're wireless, have IPX7 water resistance, and allow you to customize the EQ settings.

Long live the jack

Audio-Technica ATH-M30x

If you prefer wired headphones, the ATH-M30x are incredible. Sound quality is top-notch, the ear cups are comfortable, and the price is tough to beat.

Hands-free in the car

iOttie Easy One Touch 4

From turn-by-turn navigation to controlling music playback, this iOttie car mount gives you safe, hands-free access to your phone on the road.

Always connected

Anker Powerline+ Braided Nylon USB-C Cable (2-pack)

This cable from Anker is USB-C to USB-A and is built to last thanks to a durable nylon construction and the free lifetime warranty that comes with it.

If we're making some suggestions

With an inexpensive phone like the Moto G6, you might have money left over for accessories, which is ideal if you want the most out of your phone.

At the very least, we recommend getting the Spigen Rugged Armor and Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-pack). For not too much money, these two accessories will allow you to protect your Moto G6 from just about anything, allowing it to keep on ticking for years and years to come even if you happen to drop it a few times here and there.

If you still have some cash leftover after picking those accessories up, you also can't go wrong with the iOttie Easy One Touch 4. This is the car mount that I personally use, and it's something everyone should own. For those times when you need to look at your phone while on the road, having something like this is both convenient and incredibly safe.

