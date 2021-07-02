Best Moto G30 cases Android Central 2021

Motorola's 2021 budget launch, the Moto G30, is a splendid package deal in the looks department and the internal specs area. You get a buttery smooth 90Hz refresh rate on the 6.5-inch LCD along with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, a 64MP main camera, and Android 11 out of the box. The phone may feature a water repellent design, but you still need a case to protect the Moto G30 from scratches and bumps. If you're going to cover up your phone, you better do it with style. So get one of the best Moto G30 cases right here.

A classy case : Binceen Premium Soft Leather Cover Staff Pick Treat yourself to this premium delight of a phone case. The Binceen Premium Soft Leather Cover will give your Moto G30 a classy glow-up. $16 at Amazon Show some skin : Osophter Clear Reinforced Corners TPU Cover Flash some of your Moto G30's sexy bod with this see-through case from Osophter. Protecting your phone from scratches and bumps doesn't mean you need to hide it away under a cover's thick layers. $8 at Amazon Flower power : Entaifeng Grippy Soft Rubber Case This lightweight Entaifeng Soft Rubber Case is bright and cheerful and sure to bring a smile to your face. It doesn't bulk up your Moto G30 like some other phone covers while offering extra grip. $7 at Amazon Purple haze : Starhemei Shock Resistant Flexible Rubber Case Imprint the cosmic purple hues of the universe on the back of your Moto G30 with this mesmerizing Starhemei case. Is it purple? Is it blue? We won't know until it goes viral! $7 at Amazon Lord of the ring : KWEICASE Matte Clear Case with Rotating Ring Phone covers with rings on the back are convenient if you're accident-prone. Finally, dress your Moto G30 in this KWEICASE Matte Clear Case for style and functionality. $11 at Amazon The rugged option : Starhemei Durable Armor Case with Kickstand Roughhouse it with this shock-absorbant Starhemei Durable Armor Case encasing your Moto G30. It has multiple layers to keep your phone safe and sound so you can go camping or hiking worry-free. $10 at Amazon Fake it till you make it : J&D Carbon Fiber Shockproof TPU Case An actual phone cover made of carbon fiber would be really cool, but it would cost you an arm and a leg. So if you're a petrol-head, get this J&D Carbon Fiber Shockproof TPU Case for your Moto G30 instead to channel some F1 vibes. $8 at Amazon Bling-bling : CAIYUNL Liquid Sparkle Soft TPU Case This cover has liquid and glitter inside, making the sparkly bits move around. You can safeguard your Moto G30, kill some time and blind some people all at the same time with this shiny CAIYUNL Liquid Sparkle Soft TPU Case. $8 at Amazon

Preserve and extend the lifespan of your Moto G30 by getting a great case for it. The Binceen Premium Soft Leather Cover is the best cover for your phone if you're an average user who doesn't require extra levels of protection. Black leather is immortal in the world of fashion, so your Binceen case will never go out of style.

Now, if you're a bit of a clumsy individual, you'll require a Moto G30 case that adds durability. But, of course, something with a ring always helps with that as you're less likely to drop your phone. KWEICASE's Matte Clear Case with Rotating Ring offers all those features, combining functionality, durability, and good looks. It's got a ring that rotates 360 degrees and doubles as a kickstand.

If the selection here isn't doing it for you, check out the best cases for the Moto G10 as well. Phone covers for both Motorola devices fit each other to a T, so you get a wider selection for your Moto G30.