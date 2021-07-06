Best Moto G100 cases Android Central 2021

The Moto G100, also known as the Moto Edge S, is fresh out of the oven and if you've snagged yourself a unit, your first order of business should be to get a case for it. Getting a new Android phone is very exciting and it's easy to get carried away by the glamour of the phone's design and features. Don't risk anything, buy the best case for your Moto G100. These are some of our favorites.

Say no to shocks : CASEVASN Hybrid Defender Crystal Cover This clear cover from CASEVASN allows you to show off your Moto G100 in its birthday suit while maintaining durability. Vulnerable parts like the corners and camera bump are encased in a shockproof border. $10 at Amazon Sunshine, lollipops and rainbows : CoverOn Soft TPU Sunflower Case This Moto G100 case is transparent but with a twist. Splash some additional color on the back of your phone to complement its own shade with the CoverOn Soft TPU Sunflower Case. $9 at Walmart For the mystics : YZKJSZ Flexible Light Silicone Case The YZKJSZ Flexible Light Silicone Case features a dreamcatcher with a spiritual feel on the back. This Moto G100 silicon case is affordable, easy to use, and it looks as pretty as a picture. $4 at Amazon Keeping it simple : Kwmobile Soft Matte Black Case You can never go wrong with a classic matte black case for your Moto G100. The Kwmobile Soft Matte Black Case is nice to see and comfy to hold thanks to its soft texture and slim design. $9 at Amazon Anti-fall feature : SONGL Protective Embossed Flip Case Tie your phone to your wrist to prevent crashes to the ground with this SONGL Protective Embossed Flip Case. You can use this cover's strap and flip cover to keep your Moto G100 safe and sound on the go and prepared for accidents in worst-case scenarios. $9 at Amazon Blue Spider-Man : Foluu Aluminum Heavy Duty Hard Case If Spider-Man was blue and he had a Moto G100, he would definitely get this aluminum case with its web-like patterns. This gorgeous Foluu Aluminum Heavy Duty Hard Case is built like a tank and has a kickstand built-in to the rear. $29 at Amazon The leather option : YukeTop PU Leather Flip Folio Wallet Cover Forgetful folks need an all-in-one option and this YukeTop PU Leather Flip Folio Wallet Cover for the Moto G100 is the answer to their prayers. You can stuff cards, notes, cash, and anything that fits in this leather case's many slots. $16 at Amazon Glitz n' glam : Dzxouui Moving Quicksand Cute Glitter Case This two-toned glittery cover will give your Moto G100 a boost of flair and sparkle. Dzxouui's Moving Quicksand Cute Glitter Case screams of marshmallows, unicorns, and teddy bears. $11 at Amazon

Pick a case, any case

Your phone is a crucial part of your everyday life so don't feel afraid to rock a loud and out-there case. Pick the best case for your Moto G100 to channel your inner self. Extroverts and vivacious people will love the bold CoverOn Soft TPU Sunflower Case. Your Moto G100 will look bright and colorful in the CoverOn phone case and the reinforced corners will keep it safe. If you're on the hunt for something simpler though, you should go for the plain and minimalist Kwmobile Soft Matte Black Case.

If you want maximum protection, the most premium case you can get is the Foluu Aluminum Heavy Duty Hard Case. It's made of a lightweight aluminum alloy so it's rugged but not too heavy, and it looks fantastic! Sure, it might be a bit pricey but this rugged Moto G100 case is well worth the amount.

Done with the case? Great! Now you can go ahead and customize your Moto G100 on the inside as well. Wallpapers, icons, sounds, and everything in between can be themed on your Android phone. Whatever floats your boat, you do you.