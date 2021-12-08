Best microSD cards for Galaxy S8 2022
The Galaxy S8 offers 64GB of internal storage, which might be more than enough for some. But suppose your phone is close to capacity with all your music, video, or pictures. In that case, you should take advantage of Galaxy S8's expandable storage and grab a quality Galaxy S8 microSD card. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't let you use your microSD for adoptable storage, which means you won't be able to use it as you do the phone's internal storage. Still, it's a great place to store your treasured photos and videos or side-load your favorite music, media, and games.
Samsung EVO Select 128GB - MicroSDXC
With read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s, this is the fastest card from Samsung that's also U3 classified, making it perfect for 4K video. The 128GB capacity will triple your storage space and hold dozens of films or thousands of songs.
SAMSUNG: EVO Select 128GB MicroSDXC UHS
SanDisk's high-performance microSDXC UHS-I Card offers transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s, and with its U3 rating, it is more than capable of handling 4K video. The 64GBs will double your storage for the cost of a large pizza.
PNY 128GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3
PNY's U3 Pro Elite 128GB card offers plenty of storage and the speeds you need. Classified at U3, it's great for video and is capable of up to 95MB/s read, and 90MB/s write speeds. Given the pricing of the other PNY cards, this is your best value for sure.
Samsung 32GB EVO Plus Class 10 Micro SDHC
Samsung offers cards that are much bigger than 32GB, but you might not actually need much more extra storage than that. If you just need a little extra space and don't want to spend much on a card, this EVO+ card fits the bill nicely.
SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
SanDisk is a respected brand for memory cards and storage products and cards like this show you why. The SanDisk Ultra 200GB is a Class 10 card with quick transfer speeds (up to 100MB/s).
Give your phone some extra breathing room with a microSD
Chances are you've owned your Galaxy S8 for a while now, and you're nearing storage capacity. So whether you're constantly deleting photos or apps to clear up space on your phone or want to load up the phone with your favorite media, there's really no better time to buy a Galaxy S8 microSD card. However, it's important to note that the popularity and small size of microSD make them a prime target for counterfeiters. So read the fine print.
Our best advice is to try and stick with trusted brands from trusted sellers, always check the cards when they first arrive, and immediately file a claim to return or exchange the card if you suspect you might have purchased a fake.
The absolute best card you should get is the Samsung EVO Select 128GB, which is available for a great price that routinely drops even lower on sale. Samsung is a natural choice for a Samsung phone, but SanDisk also offers a pretty compelling option for both 200GB and 256GB cards.
