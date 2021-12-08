Best microSD cards for Galaxy S8 2022

The Galaxy S8 offers 64GB of internal storage, which might be more than enough for some. But suppose your phone is close to capacity with all your music, video, or pictures. In that case, you should take advantage of Galaxy S8's expandable storage and grab a quality Galaxy S8 microSD card. Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't let you use your microSD for adoptable storage, which means you won't be able to use it as you do the phone's internal storage. Still, it's a great place to store your treasured photos and videos or side-load your favorite music, media, and games.

Give your phone some extra breathing room with a microSD

Chances are you've owned your Galaxy S8 for a while now, and you're nearing storage capacity. So whether you're constantly deleting photos or apps to clear up space on your phone or want to load up the phone with your favorite media, there's really no better time to buy a Galaxy S8 microSD card. However, it's important to note that the popularity and small size of microSD make them a prime target for counterfeiters. So read the fine print.

Our best advice is to try and stick with trusted brands from trusted sellers, always check the cards when they first arrive, and immediately file a claim to return or exchange the card if you suspect you might have purchased a fake.

The absolute best card you should get is the Samsung EVO Select 128GB, which is available for a great price that routinely drops even lower on sale. Samsung is a natural choice for a Samsung phone, but SanDisk also offers a pretty compelling option for both 200GB and 256GB cards.