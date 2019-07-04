Best LIFX Bulbs Android Central 2019

LIFX's smart bulbs are great, but picking the right one for your home can be daunting — especially when there are so many to choose from. The LIFX+ is the best bulb in the company's catalog and is particularly useful if you have a night vision security camera, but not everybody needs to go out and buy the most expensive bulb, and there are plenty of other great options to choose from.

Best Overall: LIFX+

Smart bulbs are one of the easiest ways to get into home automation, since they're relatively affordable and fit into any standard E26 light socket, making for an easy conversion from traditional bulbs. The LIFX+ is the most feature-packed bulb in LIFX's lineup, and moreover, it's the best smart bulb on the market. Unlike similar options from competitors like Phillips, LIFX bulbs don't require a hub to control. The LIFX+ gets extra bright at 1100 lumens — easily enough to light up even large rooms with a single bulb, though if need be, you can buy additional bulbs and assign them to a room to easily control multiple LIFX lights at once. You can choose from any of 16 million colors, via either the LIFX app or voice commands, since the LIFX Plus integrates with Google Assistant, Alexa, HomeKit, and even Cortana. You can choose between two form factors for the LIFX+: the A19, and the BR30, which each direct light differently. To be clear: these aren't different versions of the bulb — they're the same price and have the exact same features and specs — but the BR30 with its wider shape and reflector is better suited for use outdoors or in ceiling lights. For floor lamps and most other fixtures, the Color is a better fit for most people. The biggest difference between the LIFX+ and the cheaper Color is the former's infrared emission, which invisibly illuminates dark areas for infrared-detecting security cameras — perfect for distant spots in a camera's field of view, like the outer perimeter of your yard. The LIFX+ is also rated with a 22.8-year lifespan and includes a 2-year warranty in case anything goes wrong early on. Pros: Doesn't require a hub

Infrared helps security cameras see in the dark

16 million possible colors

LED rated for 22 years

Available in A19 and BR30 shapes Cons: Expensive

Doesn't work with dimmer switches

Best Overall LIFX+ The best bulb in town. $60 is a lot to spend on a light bulb, but the LIFX Plus is bright enough to fully light a room at 1100 lumens, and even illuminates night vision security cameras by emitting infrared light that's invisible to the naked eye. $60 at Amazon

Runner-up: LIFX Color

The LIFX+ may be the best bulb around, but its infrared capabilities are wasted if you don't also have a security camera. There's no reason to spend more to get a feature you won't be able to use, especially if you plan on buying more than one bulb. The LIFX Color is an almost identical option for a bit cheaper without infrared. Just like the LIFX+, the Color is available in both A19 and BR30 configurations and supports a wide range of over 16 million colors. Of course, being a LIFX bulb, the Color doesn't require a hub for any of its controls, instead, it relies on Wi-Fi. Pros: Same features as pricier LIFX+

Works over Wi-Fi without a hub

Compatible with virtually all voice assistants

Very bright at 1100 lumens Cons: No infrared capabilities

Too large for some fixtures

Runner-up LIFX Color Essentially the LIFX+ without infrared. The Color is completely identical to the LIFX+, save for a lack of infrared light. If you don't own a night-vision security camera, this is the smarter purchase. $45 at Amazon

Smaller Bulb: LIFX Mini Color

Perhaps the best part about LIFX's selection of smart bulbs is the consistency across models. The Mini Color doesn't get quite as bright as the 1100-lumen LIFX+ and Color bulbs, but its 800 lumens are still enough to light most rooms — albeit not as brightly as the others. If you don't mind sacrificing that bit of brightness, the LIFX Mini Color has most of the same features as its larger siblings; it's still rated for nearly 23 years and emits 16 million colors. Its smaller size makes it a perfect fit for desk lamps, kitchen lights, and other small fixtures. Pros: Better fit for narrow fixtures

Same color range as pricier bulbs

Works without a hub

Wi-Fi still built in, despite small size Cons: Not as bright at 800 lumens

Priced similarly to larger Color bulb

Smaller Bulb LIFX Mini Color A smaller, cheaper bulb that fits better in lamps. The LIFX Mini Color doesn't get quite as bright as the other bulbs at 800 lumens, but its 250-degree beam angle spreads light all throughout the surrounding room. $45 at Amazon

Value Pick: LIFX Mini White

Value Pick LIFX Mini White Smart lighting without all the color. If you just want the convenience of a smart bulb but don't care about the myriad of colors, the Mini White is the absolute cheapest bulb in LIFX's catalog. $23 at Amazon