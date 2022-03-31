Best kids games for Android 2022

If you have kids, you know how hard it can be to find quality games for them to play that are age-appropriate. Finding a quality mobile game is even harder, as you have to navigate a marketplace flooded by quick cash-ins and predatory microtransactions. The best kids games for Android aren't always easy to discern, but don't worry, we're here to help.

We've combed through the marketplace to find the handfuls of games that are appropriate for kids. If you want your kids to have a better experience, you may end up having to pay a small fee upfront, but it's better than being utterly bombarded with ads once you're actually in the game.

Among Us

One of the most popular games on mobile devices right now is Innersloth's Among Us. As a social deduction game, players are forced to carry out tasks, while observing their surroundings for unusual activity. The Imposter (or Imposters) seek to kill off the crew, while carefully maintaining their innocence.

The random nature and uncertainty of Among Us is one of the main reasons it's such a compelling game. There's no dedicated voice chat and text messages are restricted to meetings, meaning this is okay for kids to play if they're alright with something that can be a tiny bit spooky.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp

With Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, you can get the bite-sized Animal Crossing experience without having to get out your Nintendo Switch. With the aid of Isabelle, you'll customize a campsite for you and your friends. It's a charming, wholesome experience for kids.

When you're done setting up the campsite, you can take part in fun activities like catching bugs or going fishing. Redecorating your campsite is made easy, as the game is specifically designed for touch controls.

DC Super Hero Girls Blitz

If you want your kids to have some fun with super-heroines but are concerned about the level of violence in other superhero games, try out DC Super Hero Girls Blitz. This stylized action is suitable for children, with minigames that feature Batgirl, Bumblebee, Green Lantern, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, and Zatanna.

In addition to battles, kids will have to feed pets and solve age-appropriate puzzles. Players can upgrade the superhero hideout as they progress, earning stars and collecting alternate outfits for the heroes.

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

The original Star Wars LEGO games have been bundled into one package that's available on mobile devices! Kids can collect different characters and replay levels in a Star Wars game that won't be too challenging or feature any inappropriate content.

While it may not be as all-encompassing or advanced as the more recent Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you can take this game on the go. There are six levels for each of the original six Star Wars films, meaning there's 36 levels to play across.

Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe may be Nintendo's premium kart racer, but for anyone who wants an even more casual experience, there's the mobile-exclusive Mario Kart Tour. Using touch controls, Nintendo has translated the experience of zipping along and getting Blue-shelled to your handheld devices.

While there are in-game purchases, if you want, you can get together for some racing all for free.

Minecraft

Minecraft's importance can't be overstated. This once-indie project has grown into a global juggernaut as one of the best-selling games of all time. With new updates, there's always fresh foes to face or areas to explore. Minecraft allows for near-limitless construction, making it perfect for any kids looking for a creative outlet.

Minecraft also supports cross-play, so you can work on your creations through the PC or console versions, then resume play on your mobile device. Even among the best games for kids, this one stands out as a must-buy.

Plenty of good choices available

While there may be a near-overwhelming amount of mobile games that are put together quickly to cash in on the latest rush or filled to the brim with microtransactions, there are some good quality titles that kids can enjoy on the best Android gaming tablets available.

For specific recommendations, one of the best Android games period is Mario Kart Tour, which translates the classic Kart experience into something that works well on a handheld device with touch controls. Nintendo doesn't branch out into Android mobile gaming frequently, but this spinoff works quite well.

Another of the best games to grab is Minecraft. Creativity is your limit and the developers at Mojang Studios add new content, such as creatures and biomes, every single year. You can survive together in multiplayer, or encourage a child's creativity by having them work on a particular sculpture.

Finally, you just can't go wrong with Innersloth's Among Us. It's a fun game for everyone, as you'll have to pay close attention to survive and spot the truth (or lie your way to victory) but it is still appropriate for kids, which can't be said of many of the biggest multiplayer games, regardless of platform.