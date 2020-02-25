Best Hand Straps for Oculus Quest Android Central 2020

Tired of maintaining a tight, rigid grip on your Oculus Touch controllers during VR sessions? Custom hand straps and grips keep your Touch controllers fixed in place even when you let them go, allowing for a more relaxed hold or firm grasp depending on the situation. Yet some strap designs introduce new problems, making it difficult to reach buttons or too tight to wear comfortably. We've rounded up the best straps and grips for Oculus Quest to improve VR play.

Choose your grip wisely

We scoured the internet for reliable hand straps and grips. Still, outside of the big-name models, the rest appeared to be knock-offs with suspiciously positive reviews mixed in with unhappy customers claiming the straps damaged the Touch's buttons, blocked off sensors, or simply broke after a couple of play sessions. We don't suggest you stray beyond this list when making your final choice.

If you're looking for a complete set of Quest accessories, the AMVR Touch Controller Grip Cover set offers an excellent variety of products in one package. You can switch between the four interchangeable red, white, and blue elastic bands to keep them fresh. You can cover your lenses between play sessions and even close the notorious Oculus Quest nose gap to reduce light leakage.

If you just want a grip-and-strap set, the KIWI design Knuckle strap overhauls your Touch controllers with its dual wrist and hand straps. When using other straps like the Mamut Touch Grips, we found that you must squeeze the hand strap's plastic end through a small hole connected to the default wrist strap, making it difficult to remove and insert. KIWI's option dodges this problem by combining them into one unit.

