Best Google Pixel 2 XL Cases in 2022

The Pixel 2 XL is still a beautiful phone that's among the first to get Android 10, and it's cheaper than ever thanks to the succeeding Pixel 3 and 3a flagships. But it's still a perfectly viable smartphone to use in 2019, so add some new flair to it with a brand new case.

Keep that Pixel 2 XL going strong into 2020!

Yes, the Pixel 3 is now Google's flagship smartphone, and the Pixel 4 is on its way, but that doesn't mean the Pixel 2 lineup is obsolete. It's running on the latest version of Android and should also get next year's significant software upgrade, too.

There's a ton of exceptional cases available, but if I had my pick, I would go with the Spigen Tough Armor because it's rugged enough to handle all my daily use and abuse without hitting my wallet hard. I'm also a massive fan of wallet cases at the moment, so I'll also give the nod to the Case-Mate Folio Wallet Case because wallet cases are especially great with larger phone variants and you'll love the convenience of having your cards, cash, and phone all in one place.