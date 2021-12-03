Best Google Pixel 2 XL Cases in 2022
By Marc Lagace published
The Pixel 2 XL is still a beautiful phone that's among the first to get Android 10, and it's cheaper than ever thanks to the succeeding Pixel 3 and 3a flagships. But it's still a perfectly viable smartphone to use in 2019, so add some new flair to it with a brand new case.
Spigen Tough Armor case
Spigen has a solid lineup of cases for the Pixel 2 XL. The Tough Armor case offers a combination of flexible TPU interior and a rugged outer shell that provides excellent dual-layer protection for your phone and includes a built-in kickstand. Spigen's air cushion technology offers superb protection for the corners where phones are most vulnerable to damage.
Bellroy leather case
This stylish leather case from Bellroy is available in four color choices and will keep your phone well-protected. It's a great premium leather case that's backed by a 3-year warranty from Bellroy.
OtterBox Symmetry Series
OtterBox cases are known for being exceptional cases that offer outstanding protection for your phone with excellent customer support. Unlike other bulkier OtterBox case styles, the Symmetry Series is designed to be rugged and sleek. Pricing starts low for more colorful options, but you'll have to pay a bit more for a clear case or classic black case.
Spigen Thin Fit
Keep your Pixel 2 XL safe from scuffs and scratches without sacrificing the slim design with the Thin Fit case. Available in black, this case will match the look of the Pixel 2 XL and features precise cutouts around the fingerprint scanner and camera on the back.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case
Combining a polycarbonate outer shell with a flexible and shock-absorbing TPU sleeve around back, the Unicorn Beetle Pro goes an extra step further by including a built-in screen protector to provide maximum protection for your Pixel 2 XL. There's also an optional belt clip holster if it's convenient for you.
Case-Mate Wallet Folio
Wallet cases are a perfect pairing with larger phones like the Pixel 2 XL. Case-Mate has delivered a well-crafted leather case that lets you keep your most essential cards with your phone. Premium features include a magnetic closure and precise cutouts around the camera.
Ringke Fusion
The Ringke Fusion case offers two layers of protection for your phone — a rugged and shock-resistant TPU bumper combined with a ridged PC panel covering the back. There's a protective lip around the front to save the display glass from harm, and there are precise cutouts around the fingerprint sensor, camera, and USB-C charging port.
Caseology Vault Series
Caseology has a couple of different cases available for the Pixel 2 XL. We recommend the Vault Series here because it's got a classic design and is inexpensive. Made of flexible TPU, it features a sleek finish along the back and textured grip around the edges. It's available in black and should look great whether you went with the Just Black or Black and White Pixel 2 XL.
Vena vCommute wallet case
This case features a magnetic flap on the back that covers a slot big enough for about three cards or a couple of cards and some cash. There's a raised lip in the card slot, so even if you only have one card, you can still slide it out quickly. The folding magnetic flap doubles as a kickstand so you can watch video hands-free.
Carved wooden cases
Carved has a bunch of great case options available for phones like the Pixel 2 XL. Everything is laser engraved and looks amazing. Choose from 52 stylish pre-made options featuring a mix of cool prints and fancy cut wood designs along with a selection of classic wood grain cases.
Keep that Pixel 2 XL going strong into 2020!
Yes, the Pixel 3 is now Google's flagship smartphone, and the Pixel 4 is on its way, but that doesn't mean the Pixel 2 lineup is obsolete. It's running on the latest version of Android and should also get next year's significant software upgrade, too.
There's a ton of exceptional cases available, but if I had my pick, I would go with the Spigen Tough Armor because it's rugged enough to handle all my daily use and abuse without hitting my wallet hard. I'm also a massive fan of wallet cases at the moment, so I'll also give the nod to the Case-Mate Folio Wallet Case because wallet cases are especially great with larger phone variants and you'll love the convenience of having your cards, cash, and phone all in one place.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.