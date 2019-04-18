The NVIDIA Shield TV is the best Android box for gamers, with so many great ways to play the best games from the Google Play Store as well as PC games streamed through NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service. If you want a couple of extra controllers for some couch multiplayer, you'll be happy to know that alongside its own excellent controller, the NVIDIA Shield TV offers Bluetooth support for other great gaming controllers.

The NVIDIA Shield is great for couch gaming

Often overlooked, the NVIDIA Shield offers a good variety of ways to play whether you're downloading games from the Google Play Store games that support Android TV, to streaming games on NVIDIA GeForce Now or from your own PC using GameStream. Thanks to the solid support for third-party gaming controllers you've got a ton of great options for enjoying some couch multiplayer with your friends.

The most reliable option is still going to be the NVIDIA Shield Controller ($55) because it's going to reliably connect every time and features volume controls and a headphone jack. Beyond that, I'd have to recommend the SteelSeries Stratus Duo which is expensive but also works well with smartphones and PC gaming. Beyond that, it might just be worth picking up an extra PS4 or Xbox One if you already own one of those consoles since they can both pull double duty.

