The NVIDIA Shield TV is the best Android box for gamers, with so many great ways to play the best games from the Google Play Store as well as PC games streamed through NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service. If you want a couple of extra controllers for some couch multiplayer, you'll be happy to know that alongside its own excellent controller, the NVIDIA Shield TV offers Bluetooth support for other great gaming controllers.
Specially designed by NVIDIA
NVIDIA Shield ControllerStaff Pick
The NVIDIA Shield controller is designed to take full advantage of all that the NVIDIA Shield can do, with a built-in microphone for Google Assistant and a headphone jack along with dedicated volume and Android system controls. Unlike other controller options, it connects via Wi-Fi so there are no latency issues to contend with.
Retro gaming bliss
8Bitdo SNES30
The 8Bitdo SNES30 controller offers a familiar controller with some modern improvements such as dual thumbsticks and a second pair of shoulder buttons. It essentially maintains the same form factor of the classic Super Nintendo controller while updating it with all the functionality of PlayStation's DualShock. It connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and can also be connected via USB-C.
The latest from SteelSeries
SteelSeries Stratus Duo
The SteelSeries Stratus Duo is a wireless controller that lets you connect to your NVIDIA Shield or Android phone via Bluetooth, or can be connected to a PC using the included USB Wi-Fi dongle. It's an exceptionally comfortable controller with a rechargeable battery that won't let you down during a marathon gaming session.
Best option for Sony fanboys
DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
Sony's wireless controller for the PlayStation 4 can also be connected to the NVIDIA Shield. Put the controller into pairing mode and it should come up as an available Bluetooth accessory in the Shield settings. Powered by a rechargeable internal battery with a charging cable included, there's a good reason why Sony has stuck with the DualShock controller design for multiple console generations.
A great controller for Android
SteelSeries Stratus XL
The Stratus XL is our favorite Bluetooth controller for Android, so it absolutely deserves a mention as a great accessory for our favorite Android streaming box. It has dedicated controls for controlling Android devices and pairs up quickly and reliably. Requires AA batteries.
Microsoft's best controller
Xbox One Wireless Controller
Not all Xbox One controllers will work with the NVIDIA Shield — the controllers released since the Xbox One S include Bluetooth functionality for connecting to other devices This iconic controller is available in a wide range of colors and styles and is a great option that you may already own if you game on Xbox.
The NVIDIA Shield is great for couch gaming
Often overlooked, the NVIDIA Shield offers a good variety of ways to play whether you're downloading games from the Google Play Store games that support Android TV, to streaming games on NVIDIA GeForce Now or from your own PC using GameStream. Thanks to the solid support for third-party gaming controllers you've got a ton of great options for enjoying some couch multiplayer with your friends.
The most reliable option is still going to be the NVIDIA Shield Controller ($55) because it's going to reliably connect every time and features volume controls and a headphone jack. Beyond that, I'd have to recommend the SteelSeries Stratus Duo which is expensive but also works well with smartphones and PC gaming. Beyond that, it might just be worth picking up an extra PS4 or Xbox One if you already own one of those consoles since they can both pull double duty.
