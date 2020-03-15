Best Galaxy Tab S5e Cases Android Central 2020

Galaxy tablets are amazing. They allow you to surf the internet, watch shows, use important apps, and feature Super AMOLED displays. One of the worst things that can happen to a brand new device is dropping it and getting permanent scratches on the casing. To protect your tablet, you're going to want to invest in a quality covering. Here are the best cases for the Galaxy Tab S5e.

Case the joint!

Tablets aren't the cheapest devices out there and those large screens make them prone to damage. The best way to protect your expensive purchase is with a quality case. Above all else, you want something that fits your tablet securely, actually protects your tablet, provides a few added conveniences, and doesn't cost too much.

We highly recommend the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Case since it provides a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches from penetrating that gorgeous AMOLED display without affecting the touch sensitivity. The case itself snuggly fits the tablet and provides a rugged exterior to protect from drops and bumps.

If you're looking for something a bit sleeker, you should consider the Soke Stand Folio Case. It's made of PU leather and comes in some gorgeous colors. What's more, the casing fits your tablet securely and doesn't make it bulky.

Those of you who either plan on sharing your tablet with a young child or intend to give the Tab S5e to them should consider purchasing the Dadanism Case. That EVA makes it look like a child's toy while providing a much better way for little hands to securely grasp the tablet. The best part? Since the handle doubles as a kickstand, children can easily use the tablet without needing to ask you to prop it up for them.

