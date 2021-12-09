Best Samsung Galaxy S8+ Cases 2022

The Galaxy S8+ is no spring chicken — and I mean that in the best possible way. However, if you're still proudly rocking one, then you'll want to protect its delicate all-glass construction from drops and shatters that will have you shelling out hundreds of dollars to replace the screen or replace the whole phone. Two years on, the case pool for the S8+ has dwindled a little, but there's still plenty of quality cases to pick from. Here are the best Galaxy S8+ cases you can find.

Ready for the real world Supcase Unicorn Hybrid Beetle Pro From $18 at Amazon This ruggedly handsome case combines an impact-resistant TPU inner sleeve with a hard plastic shell and a protective front casing that offers ample protection around that beautiful AMOLED screen. There are three color options and even a built-in kickstand for your YouTube binges. Clear as crystal Spigen Liquid Crystal $9 at Amazon This clear case is one of the most reliably simple yet satisfactory clear case series around. We're still confident swearing by Spigen's Liquid Crystal cases for a slim scratch-resistant case that adds some much-needed grip to the phone while still showing off the S8+'s beauty. Heavy duty for less OtterBox Commuter Series $29.94 View at Amazon OtterBox is known for tank-like ready-for-anything heavy-duty cases. While the Commuter Series is still firmly heavy-duty, it's not quite as cumbersome as some of its other series (looking at YOU, Defender), and its best color is the cheapest. Go, Aqua Mint! Our favorite series Spigen Neo Hybrid $14 at Amazon The Neo Hybrid is a hybrid case that's as thin as a single-layer TPU case and stylish as all get-out, so it's no wonder that we here at Android Central love it to pieces — quite literally. It offers seriously excellent protection without bulking up the S8+, making it the best of both worlds. So much utility BENTOBEN Silicone Ring Case $11 at Amazon If you're looking for a truly unique Galaxy S8+ case, you just found it. This case from BENTOBEN offers a slim and lightweight design, while at the same time giving you robust protection and added grip. The backside also features a ring kickstand that can be used for holding the phone, propping it up on a table, or attaching it to a magnetic car mount. Clear and colorful i-Blason Ares From $18 at Amazon This heavy-duty case may protect your phone like a bank vault, but it will still show off the S8's stylish glass back and even help your chosen color pop with front and rear accents like blue, green, gold, and even pink. It even has a built-in screen protector. Vintage and vivacious Snakehive Leather Wallet $35 at Amazon Snakehive's leather wallet cases are made of European Nubuck leather, can hold up to three cards and cash, and comes in a wide variety of single and two-tone color schemes. The two-tone cases are truly stunning, but the solids are sweet, too. Hide yo wallet Spigen Slim Armor CS From $16 at Amazon This case will hide your cards or cash in plain sight behind a delightfully clicky card slot embedded in the polycarbonate back of this sturdy hybrid case. While you could maybe fit two cards and cash, I suggest going with one card and cash or two cards. Keep it slim Anccer Colorful Series $12 at Amazon This snap-on polycarbonate case from Anccer may only offer light drop protection, but that's not why people buy an ultra-thin case. This is designed to hug your phone and add barely any bulk while protecting against scratches and scuffs from tabletops and pocket change.

Give your Galaxy S8+ a fresh lease on life with a new case

Just because the Galaxy S8+ is a couple of years old doesn't necessarily mean you need to trade it in for a new phone. If you're still enjoying it and it's in good condition, why not try a new case that'll give your phone a cool new look while also protecting it from potential damage?

While it's hard to say no to the many color combos of the Spigen Neo Hybrid, I'd recommend the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Pro because it's a heavy-duty case built for the long haul, and two years on, protection is key.

Lastly, if you do not want to bulk up such as big phone, I understand, and you'll still be more than happy with the Spigen Liquid Crystal adding much-needed grip while showing off the S8+'s slim sexiness.