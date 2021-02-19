If you're running an Android phone or tablet and want the anonymity, security, and geo-restriction freedom that a VPN can offer, you've come to the right place to find the best free Android VPN app for you. A virtual private network will allow you to keep your digital life more secure meaning your personal details are kept just that, private. This is great if you use open Wi-Fi like at coffee shops, airports, or hotels where you're potentially open to threats. It's also ideal for watching geo-restricted shows on Netflix when abroad. We recommend ProtonVPN for those looking at free VPN options, but you may also want to consider stepping up to a paid option like ExpressVPN. We've highlighted all the best VPN for Android options previously, but ExpressVPN gives you reliable service, fast speeds, and removes all the compromises you may have to make for a free option. Is a free Android VPN app right for me?

A free VPN is appealing because it means that you have to pay nothing to use the service, and who doesn't love something for free, right? Well, when you aren't paying the service provider for its services, that means that the company is usually seeking that money from somewhere else, because it needs it to stay in business. Often that means taking your data (even the limited amount it may have) and running off to a third-party with it, which defeats the whole purpose of using a VPN to stay anonymous. Beyond this, free services also usually limit the number of devices you can connect, have really low data allowances each month, offer fewer server choices, among other limitations. It's often a good way to test out whether or not a VPN is right for you, but it may not be a great long-term option for everyone. Still want to go with a free Android VPN app? There's a lot to like about each of the options we've included below, so let's break down what the differences are and help you pick the best free Android VPN app for you.

1. ProtonVPN The best free VPN for security-focused people Bottom line: ProtonVPN is our top pick for free Android VPN services, and one that you'll want to download now. It offers unlimited bandwidth and great security within an easy-to-use app. Data limit: Unlimited | Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers available: 3 | 24/7 live chat support: No

Pros: Based in Switzerland

No data limit

Only need an email address to get started Cons: Free customers are deprioritized during busy times

It's quite possible that you've heard of the ultra-secure ProtonMail before, right? Well, the same folks that are behind making it work the way it does also have a VPN app, and it happens to be that ProtonVPN is our pick for the best free Android VPN service right now. The company offers up a free and paid plan, but in all honesty, the free version is more than enough for most users, especially for anyone looking to get started. There are a few limitations on the free plan, as you'd imagine. ProtonVPN offers an unlimited amount of bandwidth to free users each month, but it does note that during peak times the company may throttle the speeds of free users. Odds are you won't notice much of the difference with that, but it's worth noting. Proton is a Swiss-based company, which means you don't have to worry about any type of data logging or laws that could have them spying on your activities. A smart pick : ProtonVPN ProtonVPN offers a free VPN connection for a single device with no data limits, but the company does offer lower speeds to free customers during peak times. From $0 per month at ProtonVPN

2. Hotspot Shield VPN A fully-featured free VPN app for Android Bottom line: This is one of our absolute favorite free VPN providers overall, and the experience for those using an Android device is a great one. Data limit: 500MB per day | Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, YouTube | Servers available: 1 | 24/7 live chat support: No

Pros: Over 2,500 servers

Generous data allotment

App is very easy to use Cons: Still need to enter credit card data for free plan

No direct app protection

Reps hard to connect with

Hotspot Shield is a great VPN provider and tops our list of best free VPN options. The company, like Proton mentioned above, offers both a free and paid plan option for people. The free plan is a bit more reserved than the one Proton offers, though, in that Hotspot Shield only offers free users 500MB of data each day, which ends up being about 15GB of data each month. This may not seem like a lot, but it's pretty significant and more than enough for most people. In addition, you can get up to 2 Mbps speeds while connecting, and you are limited to SD streaming only (which helps keep you under the limits!). There are no logs and Hotspot Shield offers military-grade encryption. You can connect one device at a time, and there is only one virtual option available to free users, compared to the hundreds for those who pay. Test the waters with the free version, and if it doesn't quite meet your needs you could always upgrade after. Public WiFi Protection : Hotspot Shield It doesn't take much for Hotspot Shield to automatically enable its VPN protections and secure all your data with military-grade encryption. From $0 per month at Hotspot Shield

3. Windscribe VPN Best free VPN for earning extra bandwidth Bottom line: Another one of our favorite free VPNs is also a great paid option. There are a lot of key features available here and the pricing is pretty affordable each month. Data limit: 10GB per month | Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers available: 10 | 24/7 live chat support: No

Pros: Free plan offers generous data bucket

Can earn more data from completing simple tasks

Supports unlimited simultaneous connections

Apps for all major platforms Cons: Speeds can be a little slow

App is not as simple as some others

No 24/7 support

There are a lot of things to like about Windscribe VPN, and that's why when we write about any type of best VPN style post we include it, but one of the standout features is that you can actually earn even more data on the free plan by doing simple things like sending a tweet. Seriously, it's that easy, and that's pretty darn cool. It's not the fastest of all the options, but it does offer clients for all majoy platforms, and there are a bunch of different server locations that are spread across the globe. This is useful for those looking to be able to spoof locations so you can access media that may otherwise be geo-restricted. It's great for using with Kodi or on your router as well. Try out th free plan with its generous data buckets to start, and then upgrade to the paid plan if you find yourself wanting more from it. Windscribe VPN You can add to the healthy 10GB data allotment by tweeting your love for the Windscribe service and inviting friends. It's a great way to bring even more data to your free pool. From $0 per month at Windscribe

4. TunnelBear VPN Best easy-to-use free VPN Bottom line: This Canadian-based company injects a little bit of bear-related humor in its VPN, but focuses on simplicity and privacy (both of which it nails). Data limit: 500MB per month | Compatible with: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux | Streaming services unblocked: Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Amazon, YouTube | Servers available: 20+ | 24/7 live chat support: Yes

Pros: Apps are user friendly

Uses independent specialists to conduct audits

Apps available for major platforms Cons: Limited server locations

Only 500MB of data per month for free