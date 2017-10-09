Here's our roundup of the very best free Android games available in the Google Play Store right now.
Have some time to kill and only your trusty Android phone to keep you company? Take a gander at some of the most exciting, engaging, and free games that you can download from the Google Play Store. We have a healthy mix including shooters, puzzle games, racing, and lots more.
If you're itching for something new and you're able to stomach a few in-app purchase prompts, read on!
- Stranger Things: The Game
- Ancestor
- Pokemon Go
- Vainglory
- Asphalt 8
- Build a Bridge!
- Hearthstone
- Smash Hit
- Alto's Adventure
- Modern Combat 5
- Clash Royale
- Sky Force Reloaded
- UltraFlow 2
Stranger Things: The Game
Ostensibly a marketing tool for the second season of the Netflix series, Stranger Things: The Game is a surprisingly great game. All the characters, settings, and themes from the source material are converted into a pixel-retro action adventure game similar in gameplay style to the Adventures of Zelda.
There's a full story to unfold as you start out controlling Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper, as he receives a late-night call about four missing children and heads out to investigate. Where other 2D adventure games try and use a digital d-pad for control, Stranger Things uses a simple tap control system that really works well. The game is a good mix of puzzle-solving and action, with characters to unlock and add to your party. There's a surprising amount of depth to this game and everything feels complete for a free game.
It's nice to see Netflix publishing games based on its intellectual properties, and they deserve full credit along with the developers at BonusXP Inc. for going above and beyond here. This game could have been filled with ads, in-app purchases as is the trend with other free mobile games — but it's not. It's a standout game that just happens to double as a playable ad for a TV show.
Download: Stranger Things: The Game (Free)
Ancestor
Ancestor is a fast-paced puzzler mixed with a side-scrolling action runner. You'll need sharp reflexes and quick thinking if you have any hopes of getting far in this game.
You play as a cloaked hero who must traverse dangerous lands filled with traps and enemies — all with the help of a mysterious orb that shoots lasers. Clear the path ahead by solving quick puzzles and shooting down enemies — including boss battles — as the game adapts to your skills and ups the difficulty as you go. It's a free game with in-app purchases available to customize your character and the laser orb, but you can also unlock all items by collecting the in-app currency during gameplay.
Download: Ancestor (Free, IAPs)
Pokémon Go
Pokémon Go Is easily the hottest and most hyped game of the year, so chances are you're already out there exploring your city and attempting to catch 'em all.
If you've been living under a rock, Pokémon Go is a game developed by Niantic that lets you find and catch Pokémon all around you using augmented-reality. It's based on the Ingress platform, Niantic's first breakthrough game (which, coincidentally, was previously featured on this very list), Pokémon Go is built on a nearly identical game engine. It forces you to get out and explore your neighborhood as you search for wild Pokémon to catch and PokéStops to stock up on crucial items like Pokéballs.
Once your trainer reaches Level 5, Gyms are opened up to you and you're able to join one of three teams — Valor (red), Mystic (blue) or Instinct (yellow) — which is when the game really ramps up and turns into a truly social experience. Meet up with your friends and search for some rarer Pokémon, or team up to take down an enemy-controlled PokéGym.
Pokémon Go has quickly become a cultural phenomenon, so don't miss out!
Download: Pokémon Go (Free, IAPs)
Vainglory
Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games have been blowing up the PC gaming world recent years — think League of Legends or DOTA2. If you're looking for a quality MOBA game for your mobile device, one game has risen to the top: Vainglory.
This game is the complete package, featuring all the frantic MOBA action fans of the genre have come to expect — jump into a quick match with random teammates and opponents, create your own party of friends and take on all comers, or chill offline and practice your strategies against bots. There are five hero classes featuring a total of 25 unique heroes to unlock, upgrade and take into battle. The touch controls are smooth and easy to pick up, so you'll be able to jump right into the heat of the battle instantly. As you fight your way down the lane, there's a significant upgrade system that branches out, allowing you to react and counter your enemies more effectively.
If you're new to the MOBA genre, no worries! After introducing you to the gameplay fundamentals on first launch, Vainglory also features the Academy, an extensive tutorial section that will help you bolster your skills and abilities in the game. There's also a ton of things to unlock, live events to participate in, and a bustling online community on Twitch, Jump in!
Vainglory is a free download in the Google Play Store with optional in-app purchases available.
Download: Vainglory (Free, w/IAPs)
Asphalt 8
Asphalt 8: Airborne is easily one of the top racing games on mobile right now. It skips all pretensions of realism and provides an over-the-top, high-octane experience with all the fixings. Players can work their way through career mode, can unlock new rides, can upgrade the ones they have, or can take the competition online in multiplayer. The usual race modes are there, plus a new Infected mode where players have to tag other racers before succumbing to an explosive virus.
The incredibly polished graphics and outstanding soundtrack make Asphalt 8 an adrenaline trip you won't soon forget.
Download: Asphalt 8: Airborne (Free, w/IAPs)
Build a Bridge!
You don't have to be a civic engineer to build bridges — although it sure would help!
Build a Bridge! is a free game similar to the popular Steam game Poly Bridge, with controls optimized for touchscreen. Each level requires you to build a bridge that's strong enough to allow a car to pass over it without going over budget on supplies.
You plan out the bridge in an easy-to-grasp 2D interface, then give it a test run in 3D to see if it holds up. While conventional engineering standards might typically win the day, it's equally fun to try and experiment with bridges that just barely hold together. A collapsing bridge doesn't necessarily mean you fail, as long as the vehicle makes it to the other side — in this game, a winning bridge can be designed for one use only.
Once you beat a level with three stars in challenge mode, you unlock sandbox mode, which offers you unlimited funds to test the wackiest bridge designs you can think of. There are 30 levels of increasing difficulty to play, along with hidden levels to unlock along the way.
Download: Build a Bridge! (Free w/IAPs)
Hearthstone
Hearthstone is a free, turn-based card game that follows a familiar formula: players summon creature cards and cast spell cards based on the Warcraft universe in an effort to defeat online opponents. Every one of the nine heroes has their own unique special ability as well as a sizable batch of collectible and craftable cards. Casual online games, ranked matches, wacky weekly Tavern Brawls, and grueling Arena games appeal to varying levels of commitment.
Hearthstone is without a doubt the best free card game to come to Android to date.
Download: Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Free, w/IAPs)
Smash Hit
Smash Hit is a minimalist target practice game where players tap the screen to toss a marble and shatter glass obstacles. If you bump into something you lose marbles. Lose all your marbles and it's game over. Every section is littered with power-ups and fresh batches of marbles to keep you going. If you manage to keep hitting the marble refill crystals without missing, you can fire off two, three, or five marbles at once.
Though it's a simple, on-rails shooter, Smash Hit's polished physics make for a massively accessible and compelling experience.
Download: Smash Hit (Free, w/Pro upgrade)
Alto's Adventure
If you haven't checked out Alto's Adventure, what are you waiting for?
It's a beautiful game with simple controls and endless replayability. You play as Alto, who must snowboard down the side of a mountain to collect all of his runaway llamas, dodging boulders and jumping over chasms as he goes. You can pull off epic stunts, pick up power-ups, and work to complete challenges to level up. Sick of the challenges? Simply swipe over to Zen mode and just enjoy the endless relaxation of sliding down the mountainside.
It's definitely one of the best games released for Android in 2016, and best of all — it's FREE!
Download: Alto's Adventure (Free, w/IAPs)
Modern Combat 5
Modern Combat 5 offers some of the greatest shooting action you'll find on Android. Dive into an action-packed, single-player campaign, and once you're comfortable with the myriad of classes, weapons, and attachments, dive into a variety of multiplayer modes. Challenges invite players to really test their skill in short, specialized scenarios. For those that are really serious, Modern Combat 5 supports hardware controllers for the real FPS experience.
Modern Combat 5 is perfect for hardcore gamers.
Download: Modern Combat 5: Blackout (Free, w/IAPs)
Clash Royale
If you've grown tired of Clash of Clans gameplay but still love the characters and world that the folks at Supercell have created, you should definitely check out Clash Royale. Unlock and upgrade troops, build your battle deck, and take on real-life opponents in real-time battles.
Join or create a clan and share cards and strategies with friends from around the world. You'll need to employ quick thinking and genuine strategy to win, so you'll be compelled to keep tweaking your decks by working in new cards. In-app purchases will be tempting and are essentially required to reach the upper echelons of the leaderboards, but there's still tons of fun to be had playing Clash Royale without spending a dime, and Supercell has done a great job supporting the game with updates and balancing.
Download: Clash Royale (Free, w/IAPs)
Sky Force Reloaded
Fans of vertical scrolling shoot-em-ups rejoice! The new Sky Force Reloaded is on Android and is better than ever!
Blast your way through nine action-packed missions as you take down enemies while dodging the attacks they send back your way. Collect stars and upgrade your ships as you try to earn all medals on each mission at each difficulty level. It's a well-polished game from a storied and celebrated franchise, making Sky Force Reloaded an absolute must-play.
Download: Sky Force Reloaded (Free, w/IAPs)
Your favorite free Android games?
Nobody made us the Fun Police. Shout out in the comments with your favorite free Android games, as we're constantly on the lookout for the next great time-waster.
Updated October 2017: Added Stranger Things: The Game to our list.
World of Tanks Blitz. That game is awesome.
Skyforce: Reloaded is the only arcade plane shoot em up you will ever need. It is awesome.
Still on clash of clans.
Clash of clans game I like
thank you for your information!
Phantom of the Kill, Arena Masters and Maximum Car are my current games! :)
Phantom of the Kill, Arena Masters and Maximum Car are my current games :)
i love to play pokemon go and asphalt i recommend it ,you an download it without any hesistation
I loved to play Asphalt 8. I recommend it. It's awesome!!
Plans vs Zombies & 2 are great ones, I think the best ones in tower defense with Gemcraft saga unfortunately there are no a "free" version of PVZs GW 1 or 2 for Android that would be great for TV boxes
Real Racing 3, Angry Birds Go/Epic and Jungle Snap
Asphalt 8 and Pokemon GO are best Android games, but I don't know who the hack in this world thinks 'Disney Crossy Road' is best Android game for free download. Huh, it is pathetic and useless, but rest of the games are professionally-designed with classy gameplay and ever impressive storyline.
and I liked the new games on Google Play .It called - Queen of RPG .
Damn, Hearthstone and Clash Royal but no Cards and Castles ?? What the hell is going on here..
The link to Skyforce Reloaded takes you to Modern Combat 5......just sayin.
Where is doodle jump?? Its v addictive and great for passing time.
The skyforce link sends you to modern combat's download page fyi.
Current Stream. Great puzzles that aren't too hard or too simple. Many levels for free. Great for when you have a fee minutes or even an hour
Several of these links all go to the same place rather than the app they are supposed to. Ultraflow, Skyforce, and Clash Royale all go to the Modern Combat link.
Sword of Xolan for me.
I love to play Smash Hit. It's help improve my concentration. Punch Mouse and Fish Crush are also my favourite game!
Banana Kong and Angry Birds 2 for me
I think Pokémon Go is the most famous~ And at the same time, it is the most dangerous~
Pokemon Go! is my favorite game till date...
pokemon Go !
Fyi. The link for sky force reloaded is screwed up. When I clicked it, it took me to modern combat 5 in the play store.
Real racing 3 has way better graphics than asphalt 8
faild android
There not free they have IAP there designed to suck you in
The top most profitable game is mobile strike which is a free Game
Game loft used to do a paid vertion no more as they get more money from IAP games.
Gameloft has not done many games for windows phones as all IAP games or app have to show the total cost of buying all the extras Google needs to do this as soon IAPS are a rip off
Punch Hero, Castle Doombad, Stickman Golf
best bike game, google play "gerak lu pe roger" ..you can even put your own picture in it..
Alto's Adventure; super addicting.
Marvel Contest of Champions and Fallout Shelter are both really great games that have kept my attention for a while now. Threes I got as soon as it landed on the Play store.
Free? You meant Freemium, AKA F2P *****.
No. Free and Freemium are not the same. Plenty of good free games out there, such as those listed here. Maybe have a look before jumping to conclusions.
r4incs never said they were the same. You are a fucktard.
Perfect angel
Xenowerk is a good one
I play Ingress on a fairly regular basis. Damn fine time waster. I have been playing Smash Hit on my Gear VR. It's a lot of fun. Now off to check it out just on the screen.
I started playing Ingress a few weeks ago. I find its a nice game to play side by side with pokemon go.
Funny thing is I would rather pay for a good game than have it be free with dumb IAPs...
Vainglory is my go to at the moment, currently grinding my way though the ranked tiers. The spring championships are starting today on Twitch if you're interested.
I've played a lot of Asphalt as well in the past, great fun.
And Threes is my usual 'toilet game' or public transport game. I bought the payed version before there was a free one, and don't regret it.
CROSSY ROAD - not bad
Hooked on Sky Hop Saga and Grim Fandango at the moment...
Clash royal is amazing
Ryan
Freecell
Smash Hit is so good it was the first game, or app of any kind, I upgraded using my Opinion Rewards credits. I don't even use the pro features. He just deserved a couple of bucks.
Current free games that I like or deserve being mentioned I have installed on my phone include: Color Switch, Stack, and Alto.
#TeamFrosty Nexus 6P
Punch Quest
Free Games that should be on the list:
Dead Effect 2
FIFA 16
Winterstate
Order & Chaos 2
DomiNations
+1 for FIFA 16... Idk what he was thinking not including it.... One of the richest games available
The games I play most often in no particular order are Clash of Clans, Asphalt 8, Clash Royale, Cube Zombie War, Alto's Adventure and Merged.
Asphalt 8 is truly one of the greatest mobile games.
Just say no to IAP
Need for speed no limits is my most favorite racing game and should be on the list
You mean The best bleed you dry games.
There are many ftp games that don't do that, including most of the titles on that list.
This is why my phone is an Android and my tablet is a Windows. SPAZ, Civ IV (I prefer it to V), and a few other classics that don't require IAPs.
If they are iap games, they aren't free. They are either partial games or games specifically designed to be frustratingly impossible to incentivise you to pop another qaurter into the machine.
No, there just isn't instant gratification. Real Racing 3 can be played through out with out spending a dime. Takes time and grinding but also gives sense of achievement when accomplished.
Posted via Nexus 6 running on any data plan I want
Ditto Asphalt, ditto VainGlory. Both are 100% playable and winnable without spending a penny. Vainglory doesn't even have ads.
I have payed a little money into both games as sort of a thank you, and to encourage further development, but it's absolutely not needed.
I was hoping the futurama game of drones was like the simpsons/family guy games
Tomb raider run, rayman, madden
Real Racing 3
The Crossy Road entry should include at least a mention of the Disney Crossy Road app that was just released.
Someone didn't bother to read
You're right and that someone is you. You are either saying I didn't bother to read because you think it did mention the Disney Crossy Road app, which it absolutely did not, OR that I didn't bother to read because you think the article is limited to mentioning the 10 listed titles, but Seabeard mentions Animal Crossing and Vainglory mentions Dota 2 and League of Legends showing that the article is not excluding mention of other similar apps. Either way you demonstrate that you didn't bother to read.
Umm...are you commenting on a different list? Because this one specifically listed the "Disney Crossy Road" and compared it to "Crossy Road." So someone didn't bother to read, twice!
The previous persons post was from 5 months ago, long before Disney Crossy Road came out. They "updated" the list, leaving the original comments in place :-/
I'm also aware that the person I'm replying to posted a month ago too...
Zombie Highway.
Asphalt 8.
Lone Wolf
James Bond: World of Espionage.
I've been enjoying Alto's Adventure lately. It's a nifty little snow surfing game where you collect llamas...
Trust me, it sounds sillier than it really is.
+1 it's a great Lil game
Yes !! Love altos adventure. Amazing graphics and gameplay
I have a handful of games I play on the regular. In no particular order of favorites, they are:
Marvel Contest of Champions
Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
Final Fantasy: Record Keeper
Bleach: Brave Souls
Soccer Spirits (in Season 2 now)
Unison League
Star Wars: Uprising
-More newer games I've put on my rotation:
Total War Battles: Kingdom
Marvel: Avengers Alliance 2
EvilBane: Rise of Ravens
Kingdom Hearts Unchained 'X'
Yes, they're F2P and yes they have some form of 'refresh' to battle/play longer. I doesn't really affect my gaming habits as I have a plethora to play from. I'll play one, then run out of stamina, and jump to the next. I play all of these along side my PS4, PS Vita, and N3DSXL.
Total War? On mobile? I really need to get on that!
I loved Smash Hit. And now that it's available for VR, can't wait to try it there! :) Asphalt is also one of my 'must' installs.
It's awesome in VR...
I second that. Beware of motion sickness though, that is, if you're the type.
Yeah that's what got me. Fun but I can't play it very long.
N. O. V. A 3 freedom addition
Iron Man 3 the official game
I play Modern Combat 5 and play that the most. I really don't like Gameloft because they kind of ruined the game with the Spring update. The framerate isn't as smooth as it used to be, but it's still playable on my Nexus 5. On my Lumia Icon, however, it was so laggy that it could no longer be played after the Spring Update (guess it was just a port and they put no optimization effort into it whatsoever).
I have only played Hearthstone and got bored of it pretty quickly. I don't really enjoy the free games very much. The payment model rubs me the wrong way most of the time. About the only free game I play is Clash of Clans..
Then you will love Clash Royale. Since Super Cell produces both games so it has a lot of crossover in IP. Royale is a good complement to Clash of Clans. The battle are 3 min and no need to train troops ( so no wait time between battles) so you can play as little or much as you like.
Because God forbid, a game you can actually play HOWEVER LONG YOU WISH TO PLAY! Seriously, games like Candy Crush and Sim City Builder are crap because you can't necessarily play whenever you want; a feature that all videogames should have at the very LEAST! ... Sorry, my ranting...
Clash Royale should be on this list.
I agree I love the fast pace of the game plus it is quick if you have 3 minutes you can play a quick game.
Have to agree. One the of the only freeminium games I have spent money to play
Loved asphalt 8 but then you encounter huge roadblocks and just gradually give up. As is the case with need for speed.
Out of the bunch, I play Asphalt 8 the most.
Asphalt 8 is real fun on both my android tablet and my iPhone 6s the cool thing about the iPhone version is they use the 3D touch for gas pedal response.
Furset
