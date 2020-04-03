Jitterbug aims to offer the simplest solution possible for those looking to just make the occasional call and text. You get large buttons with equally large text that's clear and easy to read, and the 5Star button at the bottom of the keypad instantly dials an urgent response agent for emergencies.

The Alcatel GO FLIP 3 runs on the popular KaiOS 2.5, a software platform built specifically with feature phones in mind. It has Google Assistant built-in, and you can even use the phone as a hotspot to share your 4G LTE connection with up to eight other devices at once.

Just like the NUU F4L, the Nokia 2720 has 4G support that allows you to connect to popular services like Facebook and Whatsapp, but it doesn't stop there. The 2720 can launch Google apps like Assistant, Maps, and even YouTube — and of course, it wouldn't be a Nokia phone without Snake pre-installed.

The NUU F4L carefully toes the line between price and features, with 4GB of storage and 4G LTE connectivity. With that connection, you can make crystal-clear VoLTE calls, or even access Whatsapp and Facebook Lite. There are also two notification LEDs on the front that alert you of new messages and low battery.

Smartphones are capable of just about anything these days, but that can be overwhelming or just downright unnecessary for some. Not everybody needs a high-end camera or a huge screen in their pocket at all times, and you certainly shouldn't have to pay for features you'll never use. Whether you're longing for a simpler experience or just want the cheapest possible vessel for calls and texts, these are the flip phones that should be on your radar.

We get it. Not everybody needs a flashy and expensive smartphone, and that's okay! Buy within your means and get a phone that suits your needs without paying for extra features you'll never actually use. Even flip phones have gotten some nice upgrades over the years, including support for 4G LTE — that comes in handy more than you might think.

The NUU F4L is an unlocked flip phone that works on nearly every U.S. carrier and offers the best bang-for-your-buck value you could ask for. Its 4G compatibility lets you connect to messaging services like Whatsapp, allowing you to stay connected with your friends and family (that is, so long as you don't mind typing with T9).

If you need more apps and services, though, the Nokia 2720 is just shy of a smartphone in terms of app compatibility; you can launch Google Assistant or even watch YouTube videos on its 2.8-inch display. You'll pay quite a bit more for the phone, but if these services are essential to you, it might be worth the money.