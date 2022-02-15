Best clear cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Android Central 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a feature-packed phone with a sizable 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor, improved cameras, and ample storage. Since it's also available in some slick color options, including Phantom black or white as well as playful green, pink, or gold, you'll want to show it off. And given how stunning this phone is, you might want to consider a clear case to let its beauty shine through. We have rounded up some of the best clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 that are available now.

Brand reputation : Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Galaxy S22 Case Staff pick No matter the phone, one of our all-time favorite brands is Spigen because it always delivers the looks, design, and protection you'd want out of a case. The clear version of this popular bumper case is made out of TPU and other materials for durability. While you can still see the phone through it, it also has raised bezels for added protection of the screen. $15 at Amazon Black borders : Ringke Fusion-X Compatible with Samsung Galaxy S22 The back portion of this protective bumper case is clear but it has black side protective bumpers for a touch of color. It offers heavy-duty protection, and supports wireless charging. A neat addition is the inclusion of dual QuikCatch lanyard holes so you can attach an optional hand or neck strap. $15 at Amazon Slim and soft : Humixx Crystal Clear Samsung Galaxy S22 Case Made of flexible silicone and TPU, this slim case still manages to offer great protection for your shiny, new phone. Plus, its anti-yellowing features will ensure that it looks pristine through your time owning and using it. $18 at Amazon Prop it up : ESR Metal Kickstand Case Prop the phone up in portrait or landscape mode to watch videos and more thanks to the built-in kickstand that comes with this case. It neatly folds into the scratch-resistant back cover when you aren't using it. The case itself, meanwhile, is made of metal and hard polycarbonate and has Air-Guard corners to absorb shock should you accidentally drop it. $18 at Amazon The price is right : Galaxy S22 5G Case OUBA Rubber Slim You can't go wrong with the price of this simple yet effective case. Made of rubber TPU, it's thin, flexible, resists scratches, has shock-absorbing corners, and features lightweight gel soft silicone. It's simple but will get the job done, showing off the beauty of the phone. $10 at Amazon Ultra protection : TORRAS Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22 Case Get ultra-military-grade protection with this case that also features anti-yellowing technology. Part of the Diamond Clear series, you'll get a crystal-clear view of the phone inside. It also has 1.3mm raised lips to offer added protection. $20 at Amazon After-service support : Rayboen for Samsung Galaxy S22 Case We love that with this case you get free returns or exchanges and 24-hour customer support if you notice any issues. It also offers military-grade protection thanks to an Airbag Design in all four corners, while still being slim and flexible. It's also anti-fingerprint and anti-yellowing so you can keep it looking fresh. $14 at Amazon Screen protector included : Oterkin for Samsung Galaxy S22 Case Get a tempered glass screen protector with this slim, shockproof case that has four built-in airbags on the corners. The case consists of a hard PC back shell along with a soft TPU bumper frame. It's also fully transparent so you can see through to your phone's color. $16 at Amazon Waterproof and fully covered : JUSTCOOL Designed for Samsung Galaxy S22 While the Galaxy S22 itself is waterproof, you can add another layer of protection during pool parties and trips to the beach with this full-body, heavy duty rugged case that even has a built-in screen protector. It's bulkier than the others but offers total protection while still being transparent so you can see the phone's back. $22 at Amazon Subtle design : WATACHE for Galaxy S22 Case For the most part, this case has a transparent back so you can see through to the phone. But it adds a bit of flare via floral butterfly hybrid designs that cover parts of the back. Made of hybrid hard PC and soft TPU bumper, it's the perfect way to combine a clear case with fashion and style. This case is sure to turn heads and receive compliments. $13 at Amazon Put a ring on it : AOCOCEN for Galaxy S22 Case With a clear white backing, this case has a pull-out ring in the middle that can function as a kickstand or grip for holding the phone while taking selfies, shooting videos, and more. It even has a magnetic car mount feature. Made of silicone, polycarbonate, thermoplastic, and polyurethane, you will, however, need to remove the case for wireless charging. $13 at Amazon Lifetime warranty : Crave Clear Guard for Galaxy S22 Get a lifetime warranty with this case, something Crave offers with all its cases, and enjoy shock absorption and drop protection without adding any bulk to the device. Fully clear, you'll also get good grip, raised edges, and wireless charging is enabled through the case. $15 at Amazon

Which clear case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 should you choose?

Before you decide on one of the best clear cases for Samsung Galaxy S22, you need to figure out what color Galaxy S22 you should buy. Don't be afraid to go bold with one of the more fun color options. With that said, even if you go with elegant black or crisp white, the phone is stunning in any color and worth showing off. However, among the various accessories for the Galaxy S22 that are already available, the first one you should get is a case.

Which clear case you buy really comes down to your style. Most of them are around the same price, so if you're looking for the best of the best, opt for the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, which comes from a brand we trust. If you really want to save, opt for the OUBA rubber slim case, which is the most affordable one on this list. If you plan to take the phone out for adventures, consider investing in one that offers rugged and waterproof protection, like the JUSTCOOL case. You might even want to grab that one for occasional use and another soft, slim and flexible case for everyday use.

Whichever clear case you decide on, cases are so affordable these days, it's not uncommon to grab a few and swap among them to match your mood, occasion, and clothing. If you prefer to get a colored case instead, or want to grab one of those as well, check out our round-up of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases as well for some other great options.