Building out your dream smart home doesn't mean you have to drop hundreds of dollars on smart home stuff. There are some quality smart home products that are available for under $50 that let you upgrade your smart home one room at a time. We've rounded up the best value for smart speakers, smart bulbs, smart plugs and more so that you can kick back and enjoy your fancy new smart home.

Despite coming out in 2017, the Google Home Mini is still one of our favorite smart home gadgets on the market. It's super affordable, looks great in all of its available colors, and the Google Assistant is getting smarter day after day. Whether you're just getting started with smart home tech or need another speaker/assistant in your home, you can't go wrong with it.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.